In China, Acrobat Falls To Death During Live Performance With Husband; Probe Underway

In the central Chinese province of Anhui, an acrobat died after falling while performing with her husband. After collapsing during a flying-trapeze performance in the city of Suzhou on Friday, the 37-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries, local police said, vowing an extensive investigation, Independent reported.

When an aerial maneuver with her husband, Zhang, went off the edge, footage of the performance shows the gymnast abruptly falling from a tremendous height into the stage. The couple changed positions in midair, but her husband's legs were unable to catch her. Despite the efforts to save her, she eventually passed away after being taken to the hospital.

The event has sparked public worry about the safety of aerial acrobatic shows in the nation, and social media users are urging authorities to tighten security for such performances. According to the Global Times, the event was held at a local family farm, and all participants and members involved are being investigated.

Husband claims that both had 'a good relationship'

The couple were seasoned performers, but a dispute broke out the night of the disaster, and the gymnast neglected to buckle her safety belt, according to the performance company's manager, Wag. The gymnast's husband disputed the assertion, stating that they had "a good relationship" and was never at odds before the accident.

"We were always happy together. As I am in the middle of the process of dealing with all of this, I can't disclose any specific details at this time," the husband said on Sunday. According to witnesses, there was no safety cushion on the stage, and the ambulance had a difficult time getting to the event because of the venue's location on the village's narrow roads, the Independent reported.

Emergency services and first aid supplies were not available. According to a contract between the owner of the farm and the performance firm, the latter is in charge of performance safety, according to China Daily. The unnamed company's remaining concerts were promptly cancelled.