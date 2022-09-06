In China, COVID & Power Shortages Due To Heatwaves Push Manufacturing Sector Into Crisis

The coronavirus is continues to wreak havoc on China's manufacturing sector, and power shortages caused by record heatwaves have exacerbated the situation. According to a media report, manufacturing activity continued in contraction, and the prognosis remained grim.

According to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) increased to 49.4 in August, up from 49 in July. However, for the second consecutive month, it remained below the 50-point threshold that distinguishes monthly growth from contraction.

China's manufacturing PMI has been in contraction territory for five of the last six months, peaking at 50.2 in June, while the official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 52.6 from 53.8 in July, according to Malaysian media publication The Star.

The construction subindex of the official non-manufacturing PMI decreased to 56.5 in August from 59.2 in July, while the service subindex declined from 52.8 to 51.9. Furthermore, Standard Chartered, Goldman Sachs, and Natixis cut their growth predictions for China this year earlier this month.

According to The Star, Julian Evans-Pritchard, a senior China economist at Capital economics said, "The official PMIs show a further loss in economic momentum this month as the reopening boost waned and the property downturn deepened. We continue to think the economy will struggle to make much headway during the coming months."

China avoided an economic contraction in second quarter earlier than expected

Notably, the drought and heat wave this year have revealed how fragile the electrical infrastructure in central China is. China also avoided an economic contraction in the second quarter earlier than expected, and repeated lockdowns and travel restrictions only served to exacerbate the nation's protracted economic downturn.

Separately, businesses have suffered as a result of China's Zero-Covid Policy, which saw complete or partial lockdowns implemented in major cities. As the nation continued to report more coronavirus cases this year, more severe lockdowns were put in place.

Due to the frequent lockdowns around the nation, especially in the service sector, a large number of individuals are unemployed or underemployed. As a result of the supply chain disruptions and delays in products exports to other countries brought on by the lockdowns, consumer prices in the country increased by 2.5%.

Image: Shutterstock/PTI/AP