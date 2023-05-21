In China, Factory Workers Protest Over Non-payment Of Wages As Draconian COVID Rules End

Amid the reopening of factories and the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in China, an increasing number of worker protests and strikes are taking place across the country. These demonstrations, often small in scale, are driven by grievances over unpaid wages and labor rights violations. Experts suggest that the surge in protests reflects the economic challenges faced by factories and the impact of deteriorating US-China relations.

In a recent incident on May 17th, a group of workers at an air-purifier factory in Xiamen, Fujian province, gathered to demand the payment of overdue wages. While the protest was relatively peaceful, it represents just one of nearly 30 similar demonstrations recorded this month alone, as per a report from the Guardian.

China has already witnessed 130 factory strikes this year

According to data compiled by the China Labour Bulletin (CLB), a Hong Kong-based non-governmental organization, there have been at least 130 factory strikes in China this year. This number is more than triple the total recorded in 2022. The CLB acknowledges that its database only captures a fraction of the collective actions happening across the country, providing a glimpse into the broader landscape of labor disputes and negotiations.

Eli Friedman, a professor at Cornell University, notes that China appears to be entering a "new era" of post-COVID factory strikes. Financial issues remain the primary catalyst for these protests. Despite a gradual economic recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, many factories continue to struggle. Furthermore, the escalating tensions between the US and China have started to affect the country's economy. In April, a government survey of 3,000 factories across China revealed a decline in all 13 indicators of economic activity, including new orders and prices.

With financial constraints mounting, some factories have resorted to delaying or withholding workers' wages, or even terminating their employment without providing proper severance pay. In certain cases, factories have relocated to areas where employment opportunities are inaccessible to the affected workers. China, known for its authoritarian regime, experiences frequent protests against company bosses. While the pandemic caused a temporary dip in such incidents, isolated disputes, often related to wage non-payment, remain a common occurrence on factory floors and construction sites that drive the nation's economy, as well as the global economy.

The surge in worker protests underscores the ongoing challenges faced by China's labor force and highlights the need for effective mechanisms to address wage disputes and safeguard workers' rights. As the country navigates its economic recovery and confronts external pressures, finding sustainable solutions that balance economic stability and fair labor practices becomes crucial.