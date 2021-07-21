In China, Fish Swim On The Streets & Passengers Float In Subway Trains Amid Henan Floods

At least 12 people have died due to flooding in Zhengzhou in China. About 100,000 people have been relocated to safe places. Chinese authorities on July 21 raised the emergency response for flood control to Level II as heavy rains continued to lash the central China province of Henan, as per a report by Xinhua. Roads have been flooded and the water reservoirs have been rising rapidly.

China's citizens reel from floods in Henan

Henan's Zhengzhou city houses the iPhone-making plant owned by Taiwanese company Hon Hai Precision globally known as Foxconn. Hon Hai stated that all of its employees at its big production complex in Zhengzhou in Henan were fine, reported Focus Taiwan. The company added that their top priority for the company will be to take good care of its employees in Zhengzhou.

Residents were trapped in the subway system while students were stranded at the schools and people at the office. The daily lives of the people in Henan have been disrupted due to the rise in water levels. Traffic has been affected due to the water logging in the province. Zhengzhou received average precipitation of 457.5 mm within 24 hours to 5 pm on July 20. The city reported record-high hourly precipitation of 201.9 mm between 4 pm and 5 pm on Tuesday, Xinhua reported citing the Henan provincial meteorological centre. The Shaolin Temple, known for its Buddhist monks’ mastery of martial arts has been affected by floods.

The visuals of the floods have gone viral, including Koi fish in the streets, and people suffocating in water-filled subway trains

This is what pulling through together really is. Many different videos like this are surfacing on social media now, showing the power of the water and the power of people sticking together. pic.twitter.com/ZQYhQJ8M3J — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 21, 2021

The videos shared on Chinese social media about the floodings in Henan following the heavy rain really show the severity of the situation. These are some of them. pic.twitter.com/zZMKxvAGAX — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

Subway passengers trapped in the water. pic.twitter.com/IyqmKN7WEr — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

Chinese social media is awash with SOS requests for help

Chinese social media sites such as Weibo have now become tools in getting people help during the Zhengzhou floods, as also during Wuhan covid19 outbreak in early 2020. Lists are passed around with all restaurant and shop names where people can get food, drink, and shelter. pic.twitter.com/08DGiKb0TV — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 21, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday demanded that authorities must give top priority to ensure the safety of people and property, reported Xinhua. Xi Jinping called on the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the emergency management, water resources and transport ministries to enhance coordination in locating dangers. He emphasised that solid measures should be taken to assist the people affected by floods.

