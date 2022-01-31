In China, Foreign Journalists Subjected To Rising Intimidation, Forced To Flee: FCCC Poll

A recent report submitted by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) revealed that the government of China has allegedly been inventing new tactics to frighten foreign journalists, their Chinese co-workers, as well as their contacts and sources. It also showcased that harassment had hit such a significant level that approximately six journalists had escaped from the nation, The Guardian reported.

According to the report, “The FCCC highlights this development with alarm, as foreigners involved in civil or criminal lawsuits and court proceedings in China can be banned from leaving the country, based on past precedent.” It is worth mentioning that online harassment, physical attacks, hacking, and visa rejections are among the techniques utilised. Further, another technique which seems to be official encouragement of lawsuits or legal threats against journalists, usually “filed by sources long after they have explicitly agreed to be interviewed”, as per The Guardian.

Finding of the FCC report on Journalist intimidation

Furthermore, FCCC summarised the findings of its yearly member poll in a report released on Monday. It discovered that there had been a high number of reported harassment incidents and intimidation episodes, and said that the increased dangers had forced many international journalists and media organisations to establish emergency evacuation plans.

As per the FCCC report, 62% of respondents said they had been stopped at least once by police personnel or other authorities, while 47% said they had been hindered by unidentified persons. 12% were "manhandled" or exposed to other types of physical forces while reporting.

China has become increasingly authoritarian under the leadership of Xi Jinping, with tighter restrictions on freedom of the press and persecution of foreign journalists and their employees. After over a year in prison, an Australian journalist for China Global Television Network, Cheng Lei and a Chinese journalist for Bloomberg Haze Fan, remain in custody, The Guardian reported.

Foreign journalists compelled to leave China

In addition to this, after being harassed and threatened with legal action for his investigative reporting, former BBC journalist John Sudworth was compelled to leave China along with his wife, RTÉ international correspondent Yvonne Murray, and their children. Steven Lee Myers, the ousted Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, who is now rooted in Seoul said that many channels have had to explore innovative ways to report from outside China, with plenty of reporters still barred following their expulsion in 2020 and 2021, which has made the "single biggest blow to international reporting in China,” The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, reporters from China are currently located in Taipei, Singapore, Sydney, and London, where they are either reporting the nation remotely or awaiting visa permissions. China and the United States decided late last year to relax visa requirements for journalists from each other's nations, but just a handful have been approved. According to the FCCC poll, 46% of respondents indicated their China bureaus were understaffed due to a lack of qualified journalists.