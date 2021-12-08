In China, Journalist Advocacy Group Compares Xinping's Suppression Of Media To Mao's Era

Journalism advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) detailed the worsening treatment of journalists and tightening control over information in China in a major report released on Wednesday. According to RSF, Xi Jinping has created a "nightmare" of media suppression reminiscent of the Mao era, and Hong Kong's journalism is in "freefall." According to the group, in China, accessing information freely has become a crime, and providing information has become even more so.

Online censorship and surveillance, paid amateur propagandists known as the '50 cent army,' increasing use of detention without trial, Hong Kong's national security law, forced televised confessions, daily instructions from the Communist party to newsrooms and other platforms, use of allegations ranging from 'picking quarrels' to espionage to silence journalists, and the weaponization of exit bans are among the obstacles to journalism listed in the report.

According to the report, regardless of the topic, people who fail to accept the official narrative are accused of undermining national unity. RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire stated in the report's forward that before Xi came to power in 2013, there was a nascent trend of gains in press freedom, but he put a ruthless end to this partial opening and restored a media culture befitting of the Maoist era. The report also detailed a directive issued in October 2019 requiring all Chinese journalists to utilise a smartphone app called Study Xi, Strengthen the Country, which cybersecurity experts said might allow for the collection of personal data and remote access to the device's microphone.

Hong Kong's journalism in "freefall"

Hong Kong's media had been regarded free and independent of mainland regulations before crackdowns in 2020 and 2021, but RSF said that was no longer the case, and the sector was "in freefall." The report mentioned the arrest and imprisonment of journalists and media owners like Jimmy Lai of Apple Daily, raids on newsrooms, fundamental changes at public broadcaster RTHK, and the lack of penalties for police aggression against reporters. The report included specific guidance for journalists on how to protect themselves and their sources from technical surveillance and intimidation, as well as proposals and appeals to authorities to improve the situation. It urged world democracies to find all suitable ways to prevent the Beijing administration from pursuing its repressive policies, as well as to encourage all Chinese nationals who love their country and want to safeguard the right to knowledge.