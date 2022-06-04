In China, One Killed And 8 Injured After Bullet Train Derails In Guizhou: Report

The driver of a bullet train lost his life and eight people were injured after two coaches derailed in China's Guizhou province. The people who have been injured in the incident include one train attendant and seven passengers, Xinhua reported. The incident took place at around 10:30 am on Saturday, 4 June, in Rongjiang County of Guizhou province.

Two coaches of the train D2809 heading from Guiyang to Guangzhou came off the tracks when they were about to reach the Rongjiang station due to a mudslide, as per the report. The injured people were undergoing treatment at the hospital. The authorities have safely evacuated 136 passengers and the incident is under investigation.

Notably, the high-speed rail network operates on 40,000 kilometres in China. Earlier on 15 April, two cargo trains carrying coal collided in north China's Tianjin municipality, as per the Xinhua report. The accident took place at around 1 pm at the Datong-Qinhuangdao Railway station. No casualties were reported in the accident in Tianjin municipality. Railway authorities had deployed six rescue trains and nearly 1,000 rescue workers at the site where the accident took place.

Beijing-Guangzhou train to operate at 350 km/h on June 20

Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced that the high-speed railway connecting Beijing with Guangzhou will operate at 350 kilometres per hour (km/h) in June, Global Times reported. The train will become the fifth high-speed rail in China that run at 350 kilometres per hour. The section linking Beijing with Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei Province will begin operating at 350 km/h from June 20.

With the new operational speed of the train, the minimum travel time from Beijing to Wuhan will be reduced to 3 hours and 48 minutes for a distance of around 1330 kilometres. The section linking Beijing with Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei Province passed the trial test on May 13.

