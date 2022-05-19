In China, People Remain In 'unhappy State' Under Jinping-led Authoritarian Regime: Reports

Reports have revealed that people in China continue to remain in "an unhappy state," and are subject to the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP's) dictatorial rule, which openly announces its authority over the legal system and also rejects judicial system. According to a report by the Hongkong Post, local tribunals in the communist country are not held in high regard. The report further claimed that there has been tremendous public discontent in China over the years as it has been the "world's worst violator of human rights."

While the CCP is well aware that its "campaign-style" justice is a gross violation of the rule of law, it is also aware of the inherent dangers of such campaigns, as well as the potential ramifications for popular support for its monopoly on power, the report added. According to media reports, as many as five provinces claimed the arrest of more than 1,000 organised criminal suspects as part of President Xi Jinping's overall anti-corruption campaign. Shandong province has even implemented a quota system, which requires prosecutors' offices in each local district to pursue at least one such case per year or suffer negative performance assessments.

During the three-year campaign, police in China reportedly cracked down on 246,000 cases, prosecutors issued 36,000 indictments involving several defendants, and trial courts decided 32,900 cases involving 225,500 defendants. According to the little public reports on sentencing data available, those found to be members of "organised criminal gangs" or "gang-like groups" received significantly longer prison sentences than their pre-campaign counterparts. Moreover, the confiscation of assets from convicted campaign targets has been a substantial source of non-tax revenue for numerous local authorities, highlighting extensive corruption under President Jinping's regime.

Chinese govt attempts to influence media coverage for CCP's Image makeover: Report

It is pertinent to mention here that several Chinese beaurocrats, including He Xingxiang, former vice president of the China Development Bank, and Wang Linqing, a former assistant judge at China's Supreme Court, have been charged with taking bribes, illustrating the magnitude of corruption under the incumbent Chinese regime, the Hongkong Post reported. It further claimed that President Jinping-led government made utmost efforts to restrict voices against the party in an attempt to present a positive image of the CCP in the world post-COVID pandemic. As per the report, the government has also kept a tab on the Chinese Diaspora abroad in the last few years apart from constantly influencing media coverage and global coverage about itself.

(With ANI inputs)

