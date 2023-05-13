In China, Professor Suspended For Sexually Assaulting Teenager As #MeToo Movt Continues

Amid the struggling existence of the #MeToo movement in China, Beijing is gripped with a string of recent allegations of women facing sexual abuse by people in power. Among such allegations, one involves a professor from a country’s high-profile university. The case came to the media attention after it went viral online, The Guardian reported. While China has censored the spread of the movement that started in 2006 but spread like wildfire all over the world in 2017, several #MeToo activists in the country have found peculiar ways to keep the light of the movement burning.

According to The Guardian, the professor at the country’s largest public university was suspended after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor, who was only 16-year-old at that time. The report of abuse came just weeks after allegations of assault were made against famous Chinese Screenwriter Shi Hang. At least a dozen of women assaulted the famous personality, however, Shi vehemently denied the allegations hurled against him. Despite all the stringent crackdown by the Chinese administration, allegations were also levelled against prominent publishers of feminist texts.

The incident took place 11 years ago

On Tuesday, a woman accused the male professor from China’s University in Henan of manipulating her and sexually assaulting her 11 years ago, The Guardian reported. The woman then went on to say that she became pregnant in the middle of the whole ordeal and got the unborn child aborted. The lady alleged that the professor accompanied her to the hospital where she got the abortion. “Hello, Professor,” she wrote in a post which was translated by The China Media Project. “I’m the girl you brainwashed, that you mentally controlled for two and a half years, that you violated, that you destroyed,” she further stated.

The next morning, the University reacted to the statement and made it clear that it has “zero tolerance for moral misconduct”. The university informed that it has set up a task force for further investigation. The post went viral online and received thousands of comments on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Survival of #MeToo movement amid censorships

On January 1 2018, Luo Xixi a Chinese national residing in Silicon Valley decided to initiate the #MeToo campaign on Chinese social media platforms. She published a 3,000-word post on Weibo in which she shared her experience. Following this, students from several Chinese universities came out with their experiences. #MeToo started gaining prominence on the Chinese social media sites, however, the Chinese administration’s draconian censorship laws caught up to the storm. The Xi Jinping administration decided to censor the famous hashtags, however, this did not stop the MeToo activists to propagate their messages. The activist started using the emojis, of Rice Bunny together since they sound like MeToo in Mandarin. Since then, “Rice Bunny” is pronounced as “mi tu” and was a nickname given to the campaign by Chinese social media users.