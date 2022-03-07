In China, Women Continue To Confront Political And Socioeconomic Discriminations: Report

Despite the Chinese communist regime's tall claims of women empowerment, Chinese women continue to confront political and socioeconomic discrimination in the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the problem. According to the Council on Foreign Relations' Women's Power Index, China was ranked 150th out of 193 United Nations (UN) member states in political parity. Professor Jude Howell of the London School of Economics claimed stated that even when women reach positions of leadership, they mostly remain deputies to men in China, ANI reported.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated its centenary last year, but the festivities obscured a stark reality: limited representation of women in the party. According to the report, the Politburo, the CCP's main decision-making body, has only one female member, Vice Premier Sun, among its 25 members. As of now, China has had only six female members in the Politburo. Furthermore, women make up fewer than a quarter of all members of the CCP's two core organs, the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

CCP's 91 million members have only 28% of women: Reports

According to reports, just roughly 28% of the Chinese Communist Party's 91 million members are women. As a result, the CCP's commitment to gender equality appears hollow, based on the idea of not 'harming the interests of men.' In terms of socioeconomic discrimination, the CCP's economic reforms in the 1970s and 1980s resulted in significant socioeconomic changes in China.

While these reforms were intended to increase production and efficiency, they disproportionately harmed women with low skills, as they often faced layoffs. Men have disproportionately benefited from economic reforms, with the income gap between men and women increasing from 15% in 1990 to 25% in 2000, as per reports.

Chinese women earn 22% less than men: Survey

According to official data, women's average income in China's urban area had declined to 67% in comparison to men in 2010, whereas, in rural areas, it fell to almost 56%. According to a survey conducted in 2018, Chinese women earn 22% less than men, confirming the persistence of this gap. The COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, has only made matters worse.

As a result of mounting economic and domestic stresses, domestic violence against women increased by two to three times in some locations during the lockdown in China, as per a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)