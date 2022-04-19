In China's Shanghai, Civilians Confront Difficulties Amidst Stringent COVID Curbs

One of China's largest and most important cities - Shanghai is currently confronting a massive surge of COVID-19 cases, prompting the Xi Jinping administration to impose a complete lockdown in the city with harsh restrictions which have caused difficulties for the city of 25 million people. The government blames the people for the shortfall of food in the city, citing a lack of preparation and organization, as per the reports of CNN. Adding to the woes, children who are diagnosed positive for the virus are being separated from their parents in accordance with isolation norms.

Online dealings have gained momentum in the city in the wake of the fresh outbreak of virus and because of low demand for commodities and lack of technological knowledge, elderly people have a difficult time obtaining supplies through online bulk purchases. Before April, most of Shanghai's 25 million citizens didn't have to worry about all this. For the past two years, the city has cemented its position as China's most important foreign gateway, both for people and products and now the city is facing one of its biggest crises.

Visuals from the city depict civilians' anger over stringent COVID curbs

In recent days, multiple videos from the city have shown angry residents defying the authorities' new stringent measures, which have turned their lives upside down. Recently, residents of the city's Pudong neighbourhood clashed with health officials when they attempted to obstruct a government-mandated requisition of buildings to house Covid-19 patients, according to ANI. Some healthcare workers in 'police' costumes were also seen fighting residents to the ground and taking several of them away toward a white van.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has often emphasized the success of Chinese policy. However, international governments and corporations have rebuked China for its exceptionally harsh approach to the outbreak.

The United States has advised its citizens to reconsider travelling to China

Ambassadors from more than 30 countries wrote to the Chinese foreign ministry, expressing alarm about the policy of separating COVID-positive children from their parents. The United States has advised its citizens to reconsider travel to China due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and Covid-19 restrictions. In the meanwhile, China has refused to evaluate its strategy on the situation, claiming that the Zero COVID program can reduce the losses.

Image: Shutterstock/ AP