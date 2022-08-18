In China's Xiamen, Authorities Order COVID-19 Tests For Fish Before Entry To City: Report

COVID-19 virus has not only wreaked havoc on humans but has badly affected animals as well. Not only are fishermen part of the routine COVID-19 test but fish are also required to pass the nucleic acid test in the coastal Chinese city of Xiamen. Chinese authorities are working to ensure that no possibility is left for the virus to enter the city, ordering all fishermen and their catch to undergo a daily nucleic acid test.

As per a report published in The Guardian, citing the Xiamen Jimei district's political and legal committee, the COVID-19 test is being conducted on fish because it came to light that some fishers had made illegal trades or contact with overseas vessels while at sea "resulting in the import of the coronavirus".

"At present, all people in Xiamen City need nucleic acid testing, and the fish catches must be tested as well," an employee at the Xiamen municipal ocean development bureau was quoted by the British media house as saying.

The authorities have been conducting COVID tests since last month and, as of now, there has been no report of the virus. Notably, China has remained committed to its zero COVID policy, which has helped the country to curtail the spread of the virus. The policy, which includes city-wide lockdowns, travel restrictions, and frequent nucleic acid testing requirements for citizens, has reportedly received massive domestic support from the people.

In Hong Kong, 9 hamster samples test positive for COVID

Earlier, in a similar incident, Hong Kong's animal authorities conducted a test on over 2600 small animals and found nine hamsters had the COVID virus in their bodies. This step was taken after authorities suspected that the rapidly spreading COVID virus across the city may be linked to hamster shipments from the Netherlands carrying the virus after five women who purchased hamsters or came in contact with hamsters showed positive test results.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)