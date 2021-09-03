In New Crackdown, China Bans 'sissy Men' From TV To Promote Its 'revolutionary Culture'

With an aim to encourage masculinity in the country, China has banned men it considers "effeminate" from appearing on state television to promote its "revolutionary culture" among the people of the country. The decision comes as officials believe that Chinese pop stars and their fans are emulating skinny, seeing the popularity of South Korean and Japanese singers who are not considered as masculine enough.

China bans 'sissy men' from television

While using an offensive slang term literally meaning “girlie guns", the National Radio and TV Administration made the announcement regarding the ban on "sissy men and other abnormal esthetics". The decision reflects the government's concern about their pop stars who are adopting the effeminate trends of other singers and actors.

In further directions to the broadcasters, the government has also instructed to not promote vulgar content or admiration of wealth and instead promote Chinese traditional, revolutionary, and advanced culture.

The recent development has surfaced after Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a "national rejuvenation" with tighter restrictions on business, education, religion, as well as culture. Furthermore, it has increased pressure on the Chinese companies as well as citizens to align with the communist party's vision for a powerful and healthy society. Under this view, the government has now started tightening control over the Chinese internet industries.

Chinese Communist Party's recent restrictions

Recently, the Chinese government has launched an anti-monopoly, data security, and other enforcement actions for various companies including Tencent Holding and the Alibaba Group. The companies now need to add nationalistic themes.

Also, the new rules limit anyone under the age of 18 to play online games for only 3 hours per week followed by a complete prohibition on school days. In order to minimise celebrity following by directing broadcasters to avoid promoting “vulgar internet celebrities”, Beijing has also imposed restrictions on celebrities and they have been instructed to not flout public order.

