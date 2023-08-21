Last Updated:

In Photos: Cutting-edge Robotic Prowess Displayed At The World Robot Conference In Beijing

The World Robot Conference 2023 was held in Beijing from Aug 16 to Aug 20 as attendees were treated to a remarkable display of cutting-edge robotic prowess.

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
Image: AP

A total of 140 Chinese and overseas robot manufacturers displayed over 600 products.

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
A man looks at the industrial robotic arms from Yaskawa Shougang Robot Co. Ltd on display at the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center.

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
An exhibitor watches a visitor receiving a massage by a robotic arm during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing.

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
A woman poses in front of a six arm robot at the annual World Robot Conference.

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
Following the market frenzy surrounding robotic dogs, a surge of Chinese investors has eagerly shifted their focus to humanoids over the past two years.

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
A panda shaped robot demonstrates its ability to grab a can of soda. 

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
Visitors look as a robotic arm performs a Chinese tea serving.

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
The event is a forum for participants to network and seek resources for further innovation. There’s also the opportunity for ice-cream served by a robot.

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
Visitors take a close look at an artificial heart.

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
A worker stands next to an Apple harvesting robot.

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
Winking, grimacing or nodding their heads, robots mimicked the expressions of visitors at the robot expo in Beijing.

World Robot Conference 2023, Beijing, China
Workers demonstrate a giant robot at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

