In Photos: Cutting-edge Robotic Prowess Displayed At The World Robot Conference In Beijing

A man looks at the industrial robotic arms from Yaskawa Shougang Robot Co. Ltd on display at the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center.
An exhibitor watches a visitor receiving a massage by a robotic arm during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing.
Following the market frenzy surrounding robotic dogs, a surge of Chinese investors has eagerly shifted their focus to humanoids over the past two years.
The event is a forum for participants to network and seek resources for further innovation. There’s also the opportunity for ice-cream served by a robot.
Winking, grimacing or nodding their heads, robots mimicked the expressions of visitors at the robot expo in Beijing.