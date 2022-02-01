IN PICS: Amid Russia-Ukraine Border Tensions, Ukrainians Prepare To Defend Their Country

Quick links:
As Russia-Ukraine border tensions escalate, workers are seen atop a tank on the Repair Tank Factory in Kharkiv, Ukraine
An instructor shows a group of women how to use weapons during training in Kharkiv. The people of Ukraine are preparing to defend their country in case of a Russian invasion
Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated over the last few months after Moscow deployed thousands of troops at the border
Members of the Ukrainian far-right group discuss tactics during training in Kharkiv. Countries like the US & Canada have asked their citizens to avoid travelling to Ukraine
Members of Ukrainian far-right groups continue training as border tensions between Kyiv and Moscow increase
A group of women learn to use weapons in Kharkiv as thousands of Russian troops remain deployed at Ukraine's border
A man and the child walk near Smerch rocket which has been placed as part of war exhibition in Kharkiv, just 40 kilometres away from the border where tens of thousands of Russian troops are deployed
In recent months, tensions between Russia and Ukraine have drastically escalated with the military buildup by Moscow. The West fears that Russia plans to attack Ukraine