IN PICS: Art Basel Hong Kong Returns After COVID-19 Pandemic Hiatus

Art Basel Hong Kong, one of Asia’s premier art fairs, is back in slimmer form after a hiatus prompted by COVID-19.

Associated Press Television News
About 100 galleries from 23 countries are participating, half the pre-pandemic level, with others joining via online viewing rooms. The show runs through Sunday.

Adeline Ooi, the Asia director of Art Basel, described the event as the organization’s first hybrid fair.

A steady flow of visitors, all wearing masks, perused the works in a cavernous convention center while buyer representatives used smartphones on selfie sticks to zoom in on specific pieces for buyers.

Last year’s Art Basel was called off as the pandemic was taking hold. The virus situation has stabilized in Hong Kong, and vaccines are gradually reaching more of the population.

Two visitors look at an artwork "Home Sweet Home: Pandemic Love 1" created by Hong Kong artist Mak Ying Tung at Art Basel in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 19, 2021. 

A visitor takes a close look at an artwork titled "Spanish Gold to Pagan Gold" created by British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor. 

Visitors stands in front of an artwork titled "Blank Paper, 2014" created by Chinese artist Liu Jianhua. 

A visitor walks past an artwork titled "Two Full Moons: One in Circle, One in Square" created by Hong Kong artist Pak Sheung Chuen. 

A visitor walks past at an artwork "To be honest, 2021" created by Spanish artist Javier Calleja. 

