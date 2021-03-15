IN PICS | Beijing Turns Yellow As 'biggest Sandstorm In Decades' Covers City In Dust

Quick links:
Men ride their cycles in tinted haze and sandstorm in Beijing. The sandstorm originated in Mongolia but later it moved to Beijing,
People on their cycles and by walk try to reach their destinations amid sandstorm. Chinese weather agencies blamed the poor air quality for sandstorm.
Cars being driven by people along a street amid a sandstorm during morning in Beijing on Monday. The sandstorm led to traffic jams across the city.
Cars being driven by people along a street amid a sandstorm during morning in Beijing. A yellow alert was issued by the government.
People going on their bikes and cycles amid sandstorm. The sandstorm led to traffic jams across the city.
Employees lined up at a security checkpoint outside the China Central Television (CCTV) building amid a sandstorm. They try to capture buildings during sandstorm on their mobile phone.
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands against the CCTV building. Skyscrapers in the center of Beijing appeared to drop from sight amid sandstorm.
People crossing roads amid sandstorm in the city, Sandstorm causes severe air pollution, traffic disruptions in Beijing. Visibility was limited to less than 1,000 meters.
People walking towards their destinations amid sandstorm. The sandstorm originated in Mongolia but later it moved to Beijing.
A cyclist moves past office buildings amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in the central business district in Beijing, More than 400 flights were cancelled due to the sandstorm.
A person tries to save himself by covering his face through a sandstorm in Beijing. The government had advised people with respiratory diseases to stay indoors.