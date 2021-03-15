Last Updated:

IN PICS | Beijing Turns Yellow As 'biggest Sandstorm In Decades' Covers City In Dust

China’s capital Beijing experienced the worst sandstorm in a decade, The sandstorm led to cancellation of 400 flights and severe traffic jams across the city,

sandstorm
1/12
AP

Men ride their cycles in tinted haze and sandstorm in Beijing. The sandstorm originated in Mongolia but later it moved to Beijing,

sandstorm
2/12
AP

People on their cycles and by walk try to reach their destinations amid sandstorm. Chinese weather agencies blamed the poor air quality for sandstorm.

sandstorm
3/12
AP

Cars being driven by people along a street amid a sandstorm during morning in Beijing on Monday. The sandstorm led to traffic jams across the city. 

sandstorm
4/12
AP

Cars being driven by people along a street amid a sandstorm during morning in Beijing. A yellow alert was issued by the government.

sandstorm
5/12
AP

People going on their bikes and cycles amid sandstorm. The sandstorm led to traffic jams across the city. 

sandstorm
6/12
AP

Employees lined up at a security checkpoint outside the China Central Television (CCTV) building amid a sandstorm. They try to capture buildings during sandstorm on their mobile phone. 

sandstorm
7/12
AP

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stands against the CCTV building. Skyscrapers in the center of Beijing appeared to drop from sight amid sandstorm.

sandstorm
8/12
AP

People crossing roads amid sandstorm in the city, Sandstorm causes severe air pollution, traffic disruptions in Beijing. Visibility was limited to less than 1,000 meters. 

sandstorm
9/12
AP

People walking towards their destinations amid sandstorm. The sandstorm originated in Mongolia but later it moved to Beijing.

sandstorm
10/12
AP

A cyclist moves past office buildings amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in the central business district in Beijing,  More than 400 flights were cancelled due to the sandstorm.

sandstorm
11/12
AP

A person tries to save himself by covering his face through a sandstorm in Beijing. The government had advised people with respiratory diseases to stay indoors.

sandstorm
12/12
AP

Men ride their cycles in tinted haze and sandstorm in Beijing. The government had ordered all schools to cancel outdoor sports activities. 

