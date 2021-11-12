Last Updated:

In Pics: China Faces Climate Woes After Skipping COP26 As Snow Engulfs Nation Early

China experienced early-season snow as temperatures plunged to freezing and below cold in Beijing, Tianjin and northeastern parts.

China experienced early-season snow as temperatures were freezing and below cold in Beijing and northeastern parts of the country.

The National Met Dept. in Beijing issued orange alerts after there were forecasts of more than 30cm in some areas.

Climate woes come days after China opted out from attending the UN Climate Summit.

China's president Xi Jinping chose not to attend the UN Climate Summit in person.

A major carbon emitter, Beijing failed to undertake new commitments to bolster action against climate change.

In a written address to COP26, President Xi Jinping mentioned that China would continue to prioritise previously announced NDCs, besides calling for "realistic targets" to tackle climate change.

Early season snow has blanketed much of Beijing and Tianjin regions, suspending international flights.

