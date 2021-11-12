In Pics: China Faces Climate Woes After Skipping COP26 As Snow Engulfs Nation Early

Quick links:
China experienced early-season snow as temperatures were freezing and below cold in Beijing and northeastern parts of the country.
The National Met Dept. in Beijing issued orange alerts after there were forecasts of more than 30cm in some areas.
A major carbon emitter, Beijing failed to undertake new commitments to bolster action against climate change.
In a written address to COP26, President Xi Jinping mentioned that China would continue to prioritise previously announced NDCs, besides calling for "realistic targets" to tackle climate change.