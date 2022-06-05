Last Updated:

In Pics: China Marks Dragon Boat Festival With Exquisite Food, Boat Races & Dance

China's Duanwu Festival has been celebrated on the 5th day of the 5th lunar month for millennia. Traditional food items, dances and boat races make up the fest.

Duanwu Festival
The Duanwu or Dragon Boat Festival has been celebrated on the 5th day of the 5th lunar month for millennia.

Duanwu Festival
The festival is celebrated for over 3 days. The main elements include racing on long wooden boats decorated with dragons and eating sticky-rice balls wrapped in bamboo leaves, called zongzi. 

Duanwu Festival
Locals and tourists make glutinous rice dumplings to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province. 

Duanwu Festival
During the celebrations, all Chinese mega cities host special celebrations, such as hosting dragon boat races and lion dance performances, eating zongzi and many other activities.

Duanwu Festival
Every year during this festival, Chinese people use glutinous rice and bamboo leaves to make zongzi, which are rice-filled dumplings wrapped in leaves. 

Duanwu Festival
This photograph shared online by the Chinese government shows actresses performing traditional dance in Yongchuan district in Southwest China. 

Duanwu Festival
A girl marks a decorated dragon boat before a dragon boat race in Luoyang city in Central China. 

Duanwu Festival
Here, people are seen participating in a boat race in Zhongshan, especially in Huangpu town and Shiqi district. 

