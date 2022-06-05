In Pics: China Marks Dragon Boat Festival With Exquisite Food, Boat Races & Dance

Quick links:
The Duanwu or Dragon Boat Festival has been celebrated on the 5th day of the 5th lunar month for millennia.
The festival is celebrated for over 3 days. The main elements include racing on long wooden boats decorated with dragons and eating sticky-rice balls wrapped in bamboo leaves, called zongzi.
Locals and tourists make glutinous rice dumplings to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province.
During the celebrations, all Chinese mega cities host special celebrations, such as hosting dragon boat races and lion dance performances, eating zongzi and many other activities.
Every year during this festival, Chinese people use glutinous rice and bamboo leaves to make zongzi, which are rice-filled dumplings wrapped in leaves.
This photograph shared online by the Chinese government shows actresses performing traditional dance in Yongchuan district in Southwest China.
A girl marks a decorated dragon boat before a dragon boat race in Luoyang city in Central China.