In Pics: China's Most High-profile Event Of 2023 With President Xi Jinping At The Centre

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
China’s government announced plans to promote a consumer-led revival of the struggling economy that will tighten President Xi Jinping’s control over business and society.
The top economic official, set this year’s official growth target at “around 5%” following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home and triggered protests
“We should give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption,” Li said in a nationally televised speech on government plans. Growth last year fell to 3%, the second-weakest level since at lea
The full meeting of the 2,977 members of the NPC is the year’s highest-profile event but its work is limited to endorsing decisions made by the ruling Communist Party & showcasing official initiatives
This month, the NPC is due to endorse the appointment of a government of Xi loyalists including a new premier after the 69-year-old president.
Xi expanded his status as China’s most powerful figure in decades by awarding himself a third five-year term as party general secretary in October, possibly preparing to become leader for life.
Xi’s new leadership team will face challenges ranging from weak global demand for exports and lingering U.S. tariff hikes in a feud over technology and security, reported AP.