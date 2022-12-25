Last Updated:

In Pics: China's Rural Areas Battle COVID Spike As Healthcare System Crippled Amid Surge

As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed.

China Covid-19 December 2022
1/10
Image: AP

An ambulance prepares to transfer a patient in critical care to other hospitals due to overcapacity at the emergency department of the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city in northern China

China Covid-19 December 2022
2/10
Image: AP

Relatives attend to a sickened patient in a wheelchair at the emergency department of the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city in northern China's Hebei province.

China Covid-19 December 2022
3/10
Image: AP

A worker in protective gear attends to visitors at the emergency department of the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city in northern China's Hebei province.

China Covid-19 December 2022
4/10
Image: AP

A hospital worker prepares to perform tests after placing electrodes to the chest of a man sprawled out on a stretcher outside the emergency ward at the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city

China Covid-19 December 2022
5/10
Image: AP

Family members light fireworks as offerings for their deceased relative at the Gaobeidian Funeral Home in northern China's Hebei province.

China Covid-19 December 2022
6/10
Image: AP

Liang from Beijing (center) looks on as his 82-year-old grandmother is brought in a casket to the Gaobeidian Funeral Home in northern China's Hebei province.

China Covid-19 December 2022
7/10
Image: AP

Hospital workers discuss their work at the emergency department of Baigou New Area Aerospace Hospital in Baigou, in northern China's Hebei province on Thursday.

China Covid-19 December 2022
8/10
Image: AP

A patient rests in a wheelchair at the emergency department of the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city in northern China's Hebei province on Thursday.

China Covid-19 December 2022
9/10
Image: AP

Relatives gather near the beds of sickened patients at the emergency department of the Langfang No. 4 People's Hospital in Bazhou city in northern China's Hebei province on Thursday.

China Covid-19 December 2022
10/10
Image: AP

A hospital worker in protective gear disinfects the ward of an emergency department of Baigou New Area Aerospace Hospital in Baigou in northern China's Hebei province on Thursday.

