In Pics: Chinese People Rang In Lunar New Year Amid COVID Pandemic Restrictions

Chinese people rang in the Lunar New Year despite pandemic restrictions, as small crowds gathered at temples to offer traditional prayers for the Year.

Worshippers pray during the lunar New Year
Worshippers pray during the lunar New Year celebrations at the Man Mo temple in Hong Kong on Tuesday, February 1.

Worshipers lighted incense
Worshipers lighted incense while praying at a temple during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Hong Kong.

Worshippers pray in front of lanterns.
Worshippers pray in front of lanterns during the lunar New Year celebrations on Tuesday.

Worshipers queue up to pray
Worshipers queue up to pray during the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Man Mo temple in Hong Kong on February 1.

Worshipers lighted incense
Worshipers lighted incense while praying at a temple during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Hong Kong.

Mythical beast at the zoo
A man donning a mask carries a child past a sculpture depicting a mythical beast at the zoo on the first day of the Chinese Lunar Year of the Tiger in Beijing.

A child plays jump rope near lantern decorations
A child plays jump rope near lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year on the remnants of a city wall in Beijing.

Residents wearing masks pass by Chinese New Year
Residents wearing masks pass by Chinese New Year decorations along an alleyway in Beijing.

Reunion dishes
A woman, and her husband, from the Shandong province, prepare reunion dishes with their friend at a house on the occasion of the new year.

A visitor to a retail street poses with cat figure
A visitor at a retail street poses with cat figures dressed in New Year hats on the first day of the Chinese Lunar Year of the Tiger in Beijing.

The National Stadium
The National Stadium and the Beijing Olympic Tower are lit in red on the eve of the Chinese New Year ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Tags: China, Lunar New Year, Lama temple
