In Pics: Chinese People Rang In Lunar New Year Amid COVID Pandemic Restrictions

Worshippers pray during the lunar New Year celebrations at the Man Mo temple in Hong Kong on Tuesday, February 1.
Worshipers lighted incense while praying at a temple during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Hong Kong.
Worshipers queue up to pray during the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Man Mo temple in Hong Kong on February 1.
A man donning a mask carries a child past a sculpture depicting a mythical beast at the zoo on the first day of the Chinese Lunar Year of the Tiger in Beijing.
A child plays jump rope near lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year on the remnants of a city wall in Beijing.
A woman, and her husband, from the Shandong province, prepare reunion dishes with their friend at a house on the occasion of the new year.
A visitor at a retail street poses with cat figures dressed in New Year hats on the first day of the Chinese Lunar Year of the Tiger in Beijing.