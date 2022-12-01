Last Updated:

In Pics: COVID-hit China Struggles With Growing Dissent Against Xi, Anger Among Protesters

Protesters in China took to the streets to express their anger and frustration over the Chinese government's strict attempts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Deeksha Sharma
Protesters
Image: AP

A group of protesters hold up blank papers during a demonstration as Chinese authorities attempt to suppress protests across the COVID-grappled nation. 

Protesters holding a white sheet
Image: AP

Several demonstrators hold blank white papers as a way of protesting against China's strict lockdown measures to curb the coronavirus. 

Security officials
Image: AP

Chinese police officers make a human chain as angry demonstrators hold a protest against President Xi Jinping and the government’s strict anti-virus measures.

Protesters mourning
Image: AP

Locals grieve the people who lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a building in China’s Urumqi city and could not be contained due to a lack of rescue response amid lockdowns.

Barricades
Image: AP

A local walks by a scene of scattered barricades around a shutdown testing site for the coronavirus in Beijing.

Candle march
Image: AP

A scene of protest at the University of Hong Kong with a sharp focus on candles and white sheets that read "Refuse COVID terror" and "Not foreign forces but internal forces.”

Protesters in China
Image: AP

Protesters hold papers displaying quotes and slogans about the deadly Urumqi fire which did not receive quick rescue response due to strict lockdowns across China.

Protesters in China
Image: AP

Students hold blank sheets of paper on their faces during a commemoration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong for the victims of the Urumqi fire.

A civilian with a security official
Image: AP

A protester holding flowers stands in front of a police officer in the Chinese city of Shanghai during a demonstration against the government’s strict lockdowns.

A protester at a candle march
Image: AP

A protester holds a candle as she participates in a demonstration in Beijing against the measures imposed by the Chinese government to contain COVID-19. 

