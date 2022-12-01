In Pics: COVID-hit China Struggles With Growing Dissent Against Xi, Anger Among Protesters

Quick links:
A group of protesters hold up blank papers during a demonstration as Chinese authorities attempt to suppress protests across the COVID-grappled nation.
Several demonstrators hold blank white papers as a way of protesting against China's strict lockdown measures to curb the coronavirus.
Chinese police officers make a human chain as angry demonstrators hold a protest against President Xi Jinping and the government’s strict anti-virus measures.
Locals grieve the people who lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a building in China’s Urumqi city and could not be contained due to a lack of rescue response amid lockdowns.
A local walks by a scene of scattered barricades around a shutdown testing site for the coronavirus in Beijing.
A scene of protest at the University of Hong Kong with a sharp focus on candles and white sheets that read "Refuse COVID terror" and "Not foreign forces but internal forces.”
Protesters hold papers displaying quotes and slogans about the deadly Urumqi fire which did not receive quick rescue response due to strict lockdowns across China.
Students hold blank sheets of paper on their faces during a commemoration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong for the victims of the Urumqi fire.
A protester holding flowers stands in front of a police officer in the Chinese city of Shanghai during a demonstration against the government’s strict lockdowns.