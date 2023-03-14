Last Updated:

In Pics: Ex-lovers, Unfriendly Colleagues Or Horrible Bosses; Hong Kong Ritual Bashes All

“Villain beating” is a local custom that has rapidly gained popularity in recent years in Hong Kong. The area beneath the Canal Road Flyover is a hotspot.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
Villain hitting, da siu yan, demon exorcising, or petty person beating, is a folk sorcery popular in the Guangdong area of China and Hong Kong—primarily associated with Cantonese.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
People holding a grudge have also found a way to release it in Hong Kong’s “villain hitting” ritual.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
To relieve themselves from a bad mood, customers pay ritual practitioners who work underneath the Canal Road Flyover in Causeway Bay, one of the city’s shopping districts.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
They then watched the practitioners bash an image of their target with a shoe. It could be anyone — rival lovers and unfriendly colleagues, or horrible bosses and unlikeable public figures.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
A pedestrian passes lines of customer waiting to receive a "villain hitting" ceremony on the day of "ging zat," as pronounced in Cantonese, under the Canal Road Flyover in Hong Kong on March 6, 2023.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
Police officers and a plainclothes police officer inspect a "villain hitting" booth during a routine patrol under the Canal Road Flyover in Hong Kong on March 5, 2023.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
The ritual is particularly popular in March because some people believe that the best day to perform it falls on “ging zat,” as pronounced in Cantonese. 

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
“Ging zat,” is the day on the Chinese lunar calendar that literally means “awakening of insects.”

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
This year, “ging zat” fell on March 6. The tradition, mostly run by elderly women, attracted crowds of customers after the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
A practitioner waits for customers at a "villain hitting" booth under the Canal Road Flyover in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
Customers watch the "villain hitting" ceremony on the day of "ging zat," as pronounced in Cantonese.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
“I’m hoping to cut out all the gossip around me and wish that the bad people would stay away from me,” tourist Edison Chan, who traveled from neighboring Guangdong province told AP.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
Ho Pan-yong, one of the practitioners, said she wanted to help her customers whack the bad people away from their lives.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
Ho charges 50 Hong Kong dollars ($6.4) for the five-minute act, which includes lighting incense offering to gods followed by whacking the target and concludes by ritual blessing.

Hong Kong 'villain hitting' ritual March 2023
"The ritual, which does not hurt anyone physically, could help bring hope to those who are distressed," Dr. Beatrice Ng-Kessler, a registered clinical psychologist in Hong Kong and in the UK told AP.

