IN PICS: Hong Kong's June 4 Candlelight Vigil Keeps Alive Memory Of Tiananmen Massacre

For decades, Hong Kong has been one of just two cities in China allowed to mark the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
In 1989, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in the square calling for democracy, less censorship and greater freedom of speech.
China’s official verdict is that the largely peaceful protests aimed to topple the ruling Communist Party and plunge the country into chaos.
Each June 4, thousands have gathered in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park to mourn the victims of the crackdown, lighting candles and singing songs in rememberance.
This year, however, Hong Kong authorities have banned the vigil for the second consecutive year, citing social distancing restrictions and public health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers have urged residents to mark June 4 in private this year by lighting a candle wherever they are.