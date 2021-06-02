Last Updated:

IN PICS: Hong Kong's June 4 Candlelight Vigil Keeps Alive Memory Of Tiananmen Massacre

Critics say authorities are using pandemic as excuse to silence pro-democracy voices in Hong Kong as Beijing tightens its control over semi-autonomous city.

Zaini Majeed
Hong Kong Vigil
1/8
AP

For decades, Hong Kong has been one of just two cities in China allowed to mark the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Hong Kong Vigil
2/8
AP

In 1989, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in the square calling for democracy, less censorship and greater freedom of speech.

Hong Kong Vigil
3/8
AP

China’s official verdict is that the largely peaceful protests aimed to topple the ruling Communist Party and plunge the country into chaos. 

Hong Kong Vigil
4/8
AP

Each June 4, thousands have gathered in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park to mourn the victims of the crackdown, lighting candles and singing songs in rememberance.

Hong Kong Vigil
5/8
Twitter/@GeoffreyKFCheng

This year, however, Hong Kong authorities have banned the vigil for the second consecutive year, citing social distancing restrictions and public health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hong Kong Vigil
6/8
AP

Organizers have urged residents to mark June 4 in private this year by lighting a candle wherever they are.

Hong Kong Vigil
7/8
Twitter/@Stand_with_HK

China has censored any mention of the event online.

Hong Kong Vigil
8/8
AP

Similar events have also been held each year in Macao, although authorities have also banned them for the last two years, citing the pandemic.

