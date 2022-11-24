Last Updated:

In Pics: Lockdowns & Dissent Mount In Beijing As China's Daily COVID Cases Hit Record High

The Chinese capital of Beijing has gone under lockdown as the government attempts to curb the surge of coronavirus cases through mass testing and quarantines.

A woman walks outside a store
China's daily COVID-19 cases have soared to the highest with over 31,000 cases since the pandemic began, as per an official data revealed on Thursday.

People standing in a line
People stand in a queue to test for COVID-19 at an undisclosed testing location in Beijing’s central business district.

A man rests on a pavement
A man lies on a wall outside office buildings that have been shut down due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

An empty road
A man drives a scooter on a deserted road in Beijing’s central business district.

A man sitting outside a store
A local wears a face mask as he sits outside a store that has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in the city of Beijing.

Workers wearing masks
Workers in charge of a neighborhood under lockdown sit outside while wearing protective masks and suits as they scroll on their mobile phones.

A man looks inside a store
A security guard peeps inside a closed store that is located in a lane of restaurants in the city of Beijing. 

A local rides a scooter
A resident uses a scooter to run errands as he passes by a quiet road.

