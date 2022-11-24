In Pics: Lockdowns & Dissent Mount In Beijing As China's Daily COVID Cases Hit Record High

Quick links:
China's daily COVID-19 cases have soared to the highest with over 31,000 cases since the pandemic began, as per an official data revealed on Thursday.
People stand in a queue to test for COVID-19 at an undisclosed testing location in Beijing’s central business district.
A man lies on a wall outside office buildings that have been shut down due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
A local wears a face mask as he sits outside a store that has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in the city of Beijing.
Workers in charge of a neighborhood under lockdown sit outside while wearing protective masks and suits as they scroll on their mobile phones.
A security guard peeps inside a closed store that is located in a lane of restaurants in the city of Beijing.