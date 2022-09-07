Last Updated:

IN PICTURES | China's Devastating 6.8 Earthquake In Sichuan Kills 46, Triggers Landslides

At least 46 people were reported killed and 16 missing in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China’s southwestern province of Sichuan, triggering landslides.

China earthquake
At least 46 people were reported killed and 16 missing in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan triggering landslides. 

China earthquake
The quake struck a mountainous area in Luding county shortly after noon, the China Earthquake Networks Center said. 

China earthquake
Sichuan, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau where tectonic plates meet, is regularly hit by earthquakes. Two quakes in June killed at least four people.

China earthquake
Power was knocked out and buildings damaged in the historic town of Moxi in the Tibetan autonomous prefecture of Garze, where 29 people were killed.

China earthquake
Tents had been erected for more than 50,000 people being moved from homes rendered unsafe by the quake, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday.

China earthquake
State broadcaster CCTV showed rescue crews pulling a woman who appeared uninjured from a collapsed home in Moxi.

China earthquake
Many of the buildings are constructed from a mix of wood and brick and had been completely destroyed. 

China earthquake
Three of the dead were workers at the Hailuogou Scenic Area, a glacier and forest nature reserve.

