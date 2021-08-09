On a remarkable day for India, the United Nations Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted a presidential statement at the high-level debate on maritime security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It marks the first-ever recognition of the importance of maritime security by the UNSC.

As per practices, the "Presidential Statement" has to be adopted unanimously by the participating countries. However, the process was not smooth, with one P-5 country holding out till the very end on language related to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). As per sources, China sought to obstruct the unanimous Presidential statement at the UNSC session, as it objected to the mention of UNCLOS. The mention was ultimately retained as other P-5 countries backed India and China stood isolated.

India's deft handling of the presidency prevailed, with a total of four Heads Of State (2 Presidents and 2 Prime Ministers, including Modi) and 10 Ministers (including 7 Foreign Ministers) participating in the discussions at the United Nations Security Council.

Roaring support for India at UNSC

Among the participating leaders was Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has engaged in UNSC debates only twice before. His last participation was in September 2005 and September 2000. Putin joining the UNSC debate after 16 years is a clear indication of the importance that Russia attaches to the Indian initiative under Prime Minister Modi.

Besides this, the United States was represented by its Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken at the UNSC debate. It may be noted that America's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, enjoys Cabinet Rank in the US government. Yet, the participation of Blinken, who is the seniormost official in the US Cabinet, shows the country's endorsement of India's leadership.

Such a distinguished lineup has not been seen in previous presidency events earlier this year. Given the support extended to the Indian initiative, China did not risk standing out and fell in line to adopt the President's statement unanimously. The unprecedented high-level participation from other countries was a reaffirmation of the bridging and constructive role played by India in its innings at the UNSC.

PM Modi chaired the debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation' through a video conference. He became the first Indian PM to have chaired a UNSC meeting. It was the first-ever standalone discussion on 'Maritime Security'. Tus far, UNSC has only discussed limited aspects of maritime security, such as maritime piracy and crime. India decided to focus on all aspects of maritime security in a holistic manner as one of its signature events.

The five principles outlined by PM Modi, which called on UNSC to develop a roadmap for international maritime security, were welcomed by all participants.