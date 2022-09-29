India-China Relations Have 'great Bearing' On The Region And World, Avers Chinese Envoy

China-India ties are important not just for the two nations involved but also for the region and the entire globe, stated Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Tuesday. The Chinese diplomat made these remarks during the virtual celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the foundation of the People's Republic of China. Furthermore, Weidong made four proposals to strengthen mutual relations. According to a PTI report, promotion of mutual understanding and trust, win-win collaboration, appropriate management of disputes, and bolstering coordination and collaboration were among the suggestions made by the envoy.

Weidong further asserted that the “Asian Century” can only be achieved through joint advancement and mutually beneficial collaboration of Beijing and New Delhi, as well as through bolstering solidarity and cooperation among China, India and other Asian nations.

It is pertinent to mention that India has constantly said that maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was essential for the overall growth of the relationship between the two nations and that the condition of the border will decide the status of relations in the wake of the eastern Ladakh standoff.

India-China ties going through an 'extremely difficult phase': Jaishankar

On August 18, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that the relationship between India and China is reportedly going through an "extremely difficult phase" as a result of what Beijing did at the border. According to Jaishankar, the Asian Century would not occur if the two neighbors could not work together.

He stated that India is going through a "difficult phase" as a result of Beijing's violation of its agreements to refrain from sending troops into restricted. These remarks were made one day after the Chinese Foreign Minister asserted that China and India "have more common interests than differences."

According to media reports, Jaishankar, while speaking at an event in Braziil's Sao Paulo, said: "Right now it's no secret, we're going through a very difficult phase mainly because we had agreements with China going back to the 1990s, which prohibit bringing massive troops into the prohibited areas, they have disregarded that."

On August 20, the Chinese foreign ministry declared that the two nations' talks were "effective" and on track to resolve the border disputes as soon as possible. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “China and India maintain smooth communication over the boundary question. And our dialogue is effective”.

(Image: AP/ PTI)