'India Evolving Strategies To Control Chinese Aggression In Indo-Pacific': CDS Rawat

Expressing concern over China's growing presence in the Indo-Pacific, CDS Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday that India is developing its naval might to gain control of the strategically critical Indian Ocean Region. The Chief of Defence Staff, along with Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino was speaking at an interactive session organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

"We are concerned about the Indian Ocean Region and we are also evolving our strategies accordingly to become capable of taking control of the region," said General Rawat.

Referring to the advancements ins the Chinese Aircraft programme, that poses a potential threat in the Indo-Pacific, he said Beijing wants to send a message to the world that it is trying to become a global power.

"As far as India is concerned, we're concerned about what's happening anywhere in the region. It's not just northern neighbour, even our western neighbour has nuclear weapons systems. So we're surrounded by two neighbours that are armed with these strategic weapons," he said.

"Studying this intent of our neighbours, we've gone in for a Triad and we are developing our capabilities accordingly", said General Rawat. He affirmed that conventionally India is very strong and is capable of dealing with adversaries with conventional forces.

In his remarks, Admiral Aquilino referred to the challenges faced by India, specifically with regard to its sovereignty on the Line of Actual Control and the security concerns in the South China Sea region.

Referring to China’s aggressive behaviour, Aquilino there are challenges that the Indians, specifically with regard to sovereignty on the Line of Actual Control are facing. There are rules against the people of Hong Kong. " he said.

'India anticipated Afghan Govt's fall'

During the interaction, General Rawat also observed that India had anticipated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Mentioning that only the timing of the Ashraf Ghani-led government's collapse had caught everyone by surprise, he highlighted the fact that India had already prepared contingency plans.

"Everything that has happened was something that had been anticipated. Only the timelines have changed. From the Indian perspective, we were anticipating the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. We were concerned about how terror activities in Afghanistan could overflow into India. To that extent, our contingency planning had been ongoing and we were prepared for that. Yes, the timelines have certainly surprised us because we were anticipating this thing happening maybe a couple of months down the line. But it pretty much the same," he remarked.

Afghanistan has been facing the worst after its government collapsed and the Taliban took over the country after their President fled. Since then, people have been desperately trying to leave the country fearing the deteriorating situation under the Taliban's control.