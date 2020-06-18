India Must Not Underestimate China's Will To Safeguard Its Territory: Chinese Foreign Min

Refusing to budge from their belligerence, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Thursday insisted that Indian troops had broken the consensus along the LAC and had 'provoked' China thereby triggering physical conflict. The Chinese Spokesperson added that India 'must not misjudge or underestimate' China's firm will saying that the country would safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

"Indian front-line troops broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties," said China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson. "India must not misjudge the current situation or underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty," he added.

EAM dials China's Foreign Ministry

Earlier Ministry of External Affairs S Jaishankar had spoken to Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday reminding him of the Commander-level meeting at Moldo on June 6 and stated that China's attempt to erect a structure on the Indian side of Galwan is what became the source of dispute. Jaishankar also asserted that the violence was premeditated and planned from the Chinese army that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached. He also cautioned his Chinese counterpart of this 'unprecedented development' and its impact on the Indo-China bilateral relationship.

Meanwhile, India and China have begun Major General-level talks on the LAC in the wake of the violent clashes in Galwan valley The Commander-level talks on June 17 were inconclusive. The troops of both nations have disengaged from the spot of the clash yet remain alert on a wider area of Galwan valley; however, the Chinese haven’t removed the arctic tents as yet over which the clash erupted in the first place.

