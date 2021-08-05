India Sends Embassy Official To China's Tianjin After Bihar Student Found Murdered

On Thursday, in a virtual conference, the minister of external affairs, Arindam Bagchi stated that the Indian embassy in China has posted a delegation to Tianjin where a 20-year-old student from Gaya, Bihar, was discovered dead on July 29. Aman Nagsen used to study at Tianjin Foreign Studies University Business Administration.

The MEA spokesperson, Bagchi further stated that the authorities are very much aware of this tragic event and extend condolences and regrets to the family members. The Beijing embassy is in contact with the university and local authorities, and an embassy representative is presently in Tianjin to give help.

The circumstances surrounding the student's death are being investigated by local authorities.

According to ANI, "The Embassy, as well as the Ministry, are in constant touch with the family of the deceased student. Our efforts are to bring back the mortal remains as quickly as possible to India," he said further.

Foreign student key suspect in death of Indian student in China

As per the officials, the demised person was a 20-year-old Indian student, is thought to have been killed by a foreign student in the northeastern Chinese city of Tianjin late last month. On July 29, he was discovered dead.

To know more about the tragedy, an Indian embassy officer traveled to Tianjin to speak with the case's security officials. A commercial agency has been entrusted with transporting the body and has received the death certificate and other necessary paperwork.

As there are no direct flights between the two nations, due to the increase in the flight restriction owing to the pandemic, the agency is now making plans to transfer the demised person body to India via a third country.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, and a foreigner has been detained in connection with the crime. The nationality of the suspect, as well as the motivation for the murder, have not been revealed. According to the Chinese International Ministry, the first investigation by local police revealed that it was a homicide case, with the suspect being another foreign student at the institution.

The student's autopsy was performed on Tuesday, and the death certificate will be issued in a few days. The suspect has been subjected to mandatory measures, and the matter is currently being investigated, according to the statement.

Nagsen was one of the few Indian students who stayed in China throughout the coronavirus pandemic, while the majority of the 23,000-plus Indian students who departed were stranded in India, unable to return owing to Beijing's refusal to relax visa restrictions.

