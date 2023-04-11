India Should Prepare Against China's Territorial Expansion, Says Japanese Scholar

An academic from Japan has criticised China's expansionist policies and its recent announcement that it would rename 11 locations in Arunachal Pradesh in an effort to claim Indian land. India should get ready to challenge China's territorial claims, he added. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Satoru Nagao, Fellow (non-resident) at Hudson Institute, said that Beijing's continuous boundary disputes with its neighbours in the sub-continent are a worrying trend.

"They (China) think that since it is their territory, they have the right to rename it and that is the message they want to send. We understand the message that China wishes to expand its territory in these areas. That's why this is dangerous", said Nagao. China has asserted comparable rights over territory in Japan, which is a blatant violation of international laws, the Japanese scholar stated.

"Renaming is like claiming," says Japanese scholar

He added, "In our area, the Senkaku Island as we call it, the Chinese call it by their own name (Diaoyu Islands) because China wants to send the message that it is their territory and they have the right to rename it. So, renaming is like claiming. It is very dangerous and is a violation of International rules".

"So, once China renames it, we may need to prepare for a military conflict and how to deter China's activities. They have a current rule-based order and try to challenge it. China claims any area as its own because that's its tendency and will," he said.

Beijing is encroaching on its neighbours' territory not only by utilising its military might but also by funding economic initiatives like the One Belt One Road Initiative.

The academician further said, "For China, the most important areas are the coastal cities. That's why it tries to connect the supply chain of energy from the Middle-east. So, China wants to secure these routes."

While outlining China's expansionist intentions, the scholar added, "China's weak point is Malacca Strait where the US Navy shows its influence, Indian Navy is stationed in the Andaman and Nicobar territory. China will face serious consequences if it tries to penetrate this route. So, that's why they try to divert the route".

(With ANI Inputs)