India-US Drills Near LAC Spook China; 'We Oppose Third Party Meddling In Border Issue'

The ongoing US-India military drills have spooked China. The Communist country's Defence Ministry in its statement on Thursday, August 25 said that it firmly opposes any third party "meddling" in the China-India border issue.

The statement by China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) came in view of the ongoing 21-day joint annual exercise between the special forces of India and the United States in Himachal Pradesh's Bakloh. Notably, the two countries also plan to conduct a 14-day-long joint military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in October, which is considered to be another major reason behind China's displeasure.

Speaking at a regular press conference in Beijing, the spokesperson for China's MND Senior Colonel Tan Kefei said, "We firmly oppose any third party to meddle in the China-India border issue in any form." His statements came after he was asked to comment on the ongoing and future US-India joint military exercises near the China-India border.

"China has always stressed that military cooperation of relevant countries, especially on exercises and training activities, should not be targeted at any third party, but rather serve to help maintain regional peace and stability," he added.

Calling the China-India border issue a matter between the two countries, he stated that both sides have always maintained effective communications at all levels and agreed to handle the situation through bilateral dialogues. He also recalled the agreements that were signed by China and India in 1993 and 1996 and asserted that neither side is allowed to conduct military exercises against the other in areas near the Line of Actual Control.

"We hoped that the Indian side will strictly abide by the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and the relevant agreements. It will uphold its commitment to resolving border issues through bilateral channels and maintain peace and tranquility in the border area with practical actions," he added.

India-US military drills rattle China

According to the Indian Defence Ministry, the annual joint exercise between the special forces of India and the United States commenced on August 8 in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh. The 21-day joint exercise aims to share best practices and experiences in areas such as "joint mission planning and operational tactics" to improve the interoperability between the special forces of the two countries. Notably, the ongoing "Ex Vajra Prahar 2022" is the 13th edition of the exercise between the forces of India and the US.

India and the US are also set to take part in a 14-day-long joint military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October. The exercise will be held in eastern Ladakh, less than 100 kilometers from LAC, where Indian and Chinese forces are engaged in faceoff since 2020.

According to officials, a number of complex drills are planned for the upcoming India-US exercise. As part of the 18th edition of the "Yudh Abhyas", the military drills will be held at an altitude of 10,000 feet in Auli from October 14 to October 31.