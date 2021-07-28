China Fumes Over US Secy Blinken's 'shared Value' Remark In India, Goes On Massive Rant

In a recent fold of events, enraged China broke its silence over comments by US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Beijing's assertiveness and coercion in South Asia and the importance of keeping democratic values intact. During his two-day visit to India, Blinken spoke about the rising global threat to democracy and advanced his support to the Quad alliance with conviction.

Upon being asked about the US' remarks on democratic powers (Quad) coming together against (implicit) China's threat, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, "I want to stress that democracy is a common value shared by all, not a patent owned by any country. To achieve democracy, there are various ways rather than a fixed formula or a standard answer. “One-man, one-vote” and a multi-party system is not the sole form of democracy. "

On July 28, during a joint presser, Blinken affirmed the objectives of the strategic alliance Quad between India, US, Japan and Australia. He had said, "What Quad is? It's quite simple but as important. Four like-minded countries coming together to work on some of the most important issues of the time that are going to have a real impact on the lives of the people and do in a way that ensures a free & open Indo-Pacific."

Quad is not a military alliance. Its purpose is to advance cooperation on regional challenges while reinforcing international rules and values that we believe together underpin peace, proseparity, stability in the region: US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in Delhi https://t.co/F3TbbEvlsT — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar during the conclave directed that other countries should not be provoked if India and the US came together in strengthening Indo-Pacific cooperation in the "Arc of Democracy" (Quad). He had also said, "People need to get over ideas that somehow other countries doing things is directed against them. Countries do things that are in their interests for their and good of the world and that is the exact case with Quad."

China retaliates to Blinken's remarks on democracy

Pursuant to Blinken's take on Quad and its democratic values in Delhi, a provoked Chinese FM Yi stated that "democracy should not be used as a label or tool to belittle or smear other countries or stoke confrontations".

"Which country is a democracy and which an autocracy should not be determined by a very small number of countries. Debasing others while elevating oneself in itself is not democratic at all," He further stated.

"Some self-proclaimed democracies are deeply troubled at home by wealth disparity, social division, racial divide and political polarisation. Is that how their so-called democracy looks like? Some countries blatantly meddle in other countries’ domestic affairs, shift blames, and suppress and contain other countries’ development. Is this what the so-called democracy is all about? Is this democracy or actually hegemony?" Chinese FM said at a press conference.

China's take on Afghan Taliban

During the press conference, Chinese FM Yi was asked about his meeting and Afghan Taliban delegation in Tianjin and its relation with Beijing.

"He said the Afghan Taliban has the utmost sincerity to work towards and realise peace. It stands ready to work with other parties to establish a political framework in Afghanistan. The Afghan Taliban will never allow any force to use the Afghan territory to engage in acts detrimental to China."

Finally, China clarifies its take on the ongoing shift of reigns and territorial gains amid clashes between President Ghani-led Afghan forces and the Taliban in war-torn Afghanistan.