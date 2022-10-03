Iran-China Flight 'bomb Scare' Mystery Grows; IAF Gave It Option To Land: Read Statement

The Indian Air Force on Monday issued a detailed statement about the bomb scare on an Iranian Airlines flight that sought permission to land on Indian soil. While the plane was given the option of landing at Jaipur of Chandigarh after being intimated about the bomb threat aboard, the pilot showed his unwillingness to divert the plane to either of these destinations. After the Iranian authorities conveyed that the bomb threat should be disregarded, the flight continued its onward journey to China. When it was in the Indian airspace, it was under close radar surveillance by the IAF throughout, the statement added.

Read the full IAF statement here:

"On Oct 3, intimation was received of a bomb scare on an aircraft bearing Iranian registration, when it was transiting through Indian airspace. IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance. Aircraft was offered option to land at Jaipur & then, at Chandigarh. But pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of them. After a while intimation was received from Tehran to disregard bomb scare. Aircraft continued on its journey towards final destination. All actions were taken by IAF as per laid down procedure, jointly with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) & Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The aircraft was under close radar surveillance by the Air Force throughout the Indian airspace."

Bomb scare on Mahan Air plane

A Mahan Air plane on the way to Guangzhou in China contacted the Delhi airport ATC for immediate landing after it received a bomb threat. Subsequently, India immediately activated the security drill with the Air Force scrambling Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets from the Punjab and Jodhpur airbases, sources told ANI. While arrangements were made for the emergency landing of the flight at the Delhi airport, sources indicated that the pilot left the Indian airspace of his own volition. As per sources, the call on which the threat was issued could have been a hoax call.

Weighing in on the bomb scare, Delhi's Deputy Chief Fire officer Sanjay Tomar stated, "At around 9.25 am we were informed of a bomb scare after which we put our teams in a stand-by position but the flight did not land. We were given an all-clear message at 10.05 am by security". The aircraft's flightpath shows that it made three loops over Indian airspace and then proceeded to exit over Bangladesh into Myanmar.