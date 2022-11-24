'Is World Cup On Another Planet?': Tensions Soar Over Xi Jinping Govt's Zero-COVID Policy

Amidst the massive coverage given to the Qatar World Cup games which began this week, the people of China are frustrated with being left out of the celebrations. An open letter was sent out questioning China's continued zero-COVID policy and asking if China was "on the same planet" as Qatar has gone viral in the country's mobile messenger WeChat and then on Weibo on November 22. The maskless audience at the Qatar world cup and the unqualified China national team (men) have irritated viewers, who have been discouraged from gathering to watch the games. This World Cup platform has been used by many to complain online about China's COVID-19 restrictions as the country has been maintaining a Zero-Covid policy and have locked down entire communities over a single case of the virus as a preventive measure.

Censored open letter on COVID-19 restrictions

In a day, China has recorded more than 28,000 new cases in every single provincial-level region and has experienced its worst outbreak in six months, reported by BBC. Due to the surged locked-down restrictions, matches are being shown on national broadcaster CCTV, and state media have sought to amplify China's "presence" at the World Cup. This is when people in China got frustrated looking at maskless people celebrating in Qatar and an open letter was spread all over the Chinese social platforms.

The censored open letter spoke about how watching this year's matches is making them feel divided from the rest of the world and if China was "on the same planet" as Qatar. One of the Weibo users said, "There are no separate seats so people can maintain social distance, and there is nobody dressed in white and blue [medical] garb on the sidelines. This planet has become really divided." The other user said, "On one side of the world, there is the carnival that is the World Cup, on the other are rules not to visit public places for five days." Many have upset about the whole situation and were criticizing the rules imposed by China.