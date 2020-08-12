'Isn't Your Grand-daughter Learning Chinese?', Hu Xijin Questions US Prez Donald Trump

The editor of China's state-backed media Global Times on Wednesday hit out at US President Donald Trump in an illogical statement asking him why his granddaughter is learning Chinese. Amid rising tensions between the US and China instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the CPC's expansionist strategies, Hu Xijin in a forced argument questioned why the grand-daughter of a US President should learn the Chinese language. His comment came in response to Trump's recent jibe on Democrat rival Joe Biden, saying that if he wins, Americans will have to learn Chinese, hinting on the latter's soft stance over the tensions with the Communist country.

You are President of the US, and isn't your granddaughter learning Chinese? pic.twitter.com/IYCIZMuoXu — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 12, 2020

Netizens react

Calling out the Chinese stooge for his 'pointless' argument, netizens asked Hu Xijin what claim a political party like the CCP had over the Chinese language.

The Chinese can never tell the difference between free choice and compulsion. — Hugh Howe (@hanshowe0217) August 12, 2020

What is the relationship between learning Chinese and CPC? Is Chinese invented by the CCP? — 裱糊匠(Repair the brain)🇺🇸 (@xibaozi6) August 12, 2020

You have written this statement in English 😂😂😂😂 — Kalpesh Singh (@Kalpesh__singh) August 12, 2020

What a stupid argument! — Binoy Goswami MLABazar.com Attractive Secret Offer (@SiladityaChatt) August 12, 2020

Trump signs executive order banning Chinese apps

In the latest escalation between Beijing and Washington, Trump on August 6 signed an executive order banning American citizens and businesses from doing any transaction with Chinese-owned application TikTok, its parent company ByteDance Ltd. and messaging app WeChat after 45 days. Trump in his executive order stated that these steps have been taken because the applications mentioned above threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. Trump has accused the Chinese-owned apps of storing personal data of American citizens and possibly sharing it with Beijing.

