Israel-Palestine Conflict: China 'regrets' US Blocking UNSC Statement On Crisis

China on May 16 opposed the United States for blocking a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) statement on the Israel-Palestine conflict as Washington urged for broader global efforts to cease the bloodshed. China, UNSC President for May indirectly said "regrettably" that because of “one country” among the member states, the Council has been unsuccessful in speaking on the violence that has only raged in the last few weeks. UNSC convened the first public session on the issue as the death toll in Gaza mounted to 192 including 58 children as per its health ministry while Israeli authorities have reportedly said that at least 10 people have been killed in Israel including two children.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the 15-member council, “Regrettably, simply because of the obstruction of one country, the Security Council hasn't been able to speak with one voice.”

“We call upon the US to shoulder its responsibilities, take a just position, and together with most of the international community support the Security Council in easing the situation,” he added while also saying that China would again push the council to try and agree on a statement.

US ‘ready to offer’ help

Meanwhile, the United States on May 16 told the United Nations Security Council that it has relayed it to Israel, Palestinians, and others that it is "ready to offer" its help if the parties involved seek a ceasefire. On Sunday, the United Nations Security Council convened for its first open session to discuss the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict that began with Palestinian militants, Hamas attacking Israel with rockets and triggering strong retaliation. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member council said that the US has been “working tirelessly” through the diplomatic challenge to end the crisis.

“The United States has been working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to try to bring an end to this conflict,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. “Because we believe Israelis and Palestinians equally have a right to live in safety and security.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged that Israel’s campaign in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza was continuing at “full force.” The US, which is a strong ally of Israel, has been corned at the UN over its objection to a public statement by the Security Council on one of the worst instances of violence in the decades-old Israel-Palestine conflict because it fears the repercussions in behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

