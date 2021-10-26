Israel Refrains From Signing UN Statement Condemning Chinese Human Rights Abuses

Israel has refrained from signing a United Nations Joint Statement that pointed out China’s treatment of the Uighurs Muslims- an apparent move to placate the communist state. As many as 43 countries including major western powers-Japan, Canada, Germany, American and Britain signed the statement which called on CCP to ensure full respect to the law in its northwestern Xinjiang region. Citing credible reports, they accused Bejing of detaining over a million people at several “political re-education” camps" in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

"We have seen an increasing number of reports of widespread and systematic human rights violations, including reports documenting torture or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence, and forced separation of children," the countries said.

Speaking to the Times of Israel, one top official said that the zionists had received a draft resolution beforehand but decided against supporting the initiative. Stopping short of spilling details, the anonymous official reasoned that Israel has “other interest that it has to balance” other than the Xinjian issue. Notably, Israel itself has been accused of disrespecting "human rights and freedom” in the beleaguered Gaza strip.

Meanwhile, the Defence Department told reporters that Israel had “various other ways” to condemn China’s human rights abuses. Addressing a press conference, Benny Gantz said, "Israel expresses its concerns about the Uighurs in various diplomatic tracks. One example of this was our signing onto the Canadian statement [on the Uighurs] in June at the Human Rights Council. Our position on the issue has not changed."

China calls it an 'unfounded' accusation

In the aftermath of the statement, the People’s Republic of China has called out 43 countries. In a video message, Chinese Envoy to UN Zhang Jun said that the west was 'politicizing' Xingjian and trying to blot the communist country’s image. ''It is an attempt to smear China’s human rights,’' he added. Calling the accusations “totally unfounded”, Jun further accused the US and its allies of using the issue to obstruct China’s development. ''China’s progress is unstoppable,'' the Chinese representative said highlighting recent developments in the country. In his brief but clear message to the world, Jun talked at length about a recently held conference that featured Uyghur representatives narrating 'real' stories at Xinjiang’s vocational education and training centres.

Image: AP

