Jack Ma To Quit As President Of The Academy He Founded Amid Pressure From China: Report

Alibaba's founder billionaire Jack Ma will step down as president of Hupan University, which is an elite business academy he co-founded six years ago. According to Financial Times, the move comes as Chinese authorities crack down on the influence of the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. it is worth mentioning that Ma abruptly fell from grace after blasting financial regulators in a public speech last October. Since then, his initial public offering by Ant Group Co. has been put on hold and he has largely stayed out of public view.

Hupan University is a training program for executives and entrepreneurs located in Hangzhou. Last week, Global Times had reported that the institute had changed its name to Hupan Innovation Center, dropping the word “university” because it is not a degree-granting educational institution. The name has been revised to Zhejiang Hupan Entrepreneurship Research Center to avoid further misunderstanding.

Further, the school will now also restructure its curriculum because authorities were concerned that Ma was building a network at odds with the Communist party’s objectives. The enrollment information for academic 2021 is still not available on the university’s official website. The media outlet even reported that some social media outlets hinted that the university suspended the first-year class which was scheduled to embark on in March.

Ma was intent on remaining connected to the school, however, wouldn’t hold any high-level official title. The Chinese billionaire founded the Hupan University in 2015, along with eight of his business and academic associates. He was elected the head of the university. He had said that "Hupan will go on for 300 years," and he hoped that in 30 years, the organization would have trained 3,000 entrepreneurs in the country.

China launches anti-monopoly probe

Meanwhile, Chinese officials are alarmed by the Alibaba group’s influence over social media in China especially as it holds a major stake in Twitter-like Weibo-China's most popular social networking site. Since taking over SCMP in 2015, Ma has successfully built a sprawling portfolio of media outlets that enjoy colossal influence online. Additionally, they are also upset about its role in an online scandal that involved Jiang Fan, one of its own executives.

In December, Chinese regulators launched the anti-monopoly probe of the Alibaba Group as CCP is attempting to limit the rapidly-growing power of the tech industries. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government reportedly worries about the dominance of the competitors including Jack Ma’s Alibaba which is now one of the world’s biggest companies by sales volume and Tencent Holding which is the operator of the WeChat messaging service.

(Image: AP)



