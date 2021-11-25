JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday tracked back on his recent comment regarding the Chinese Communist Party. The banking company chief said that “he truly regrets” a joke that he made earlier this week about JPMorgan outlasting the Chinese Communist Party. Dimon was speaking at an event in Boston when he said that he was trying to emphasise the strength of the bank and not downplay the Communist Party with his quip.

Taking a dig at the ruling Communist Party of China, Jamie Dimon had joked that the US-based bank would last longer than the party. “I was just in Hong Kong and I made a joke that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan," he said. Further, he went on to say that he now regrets the comment he made. “I regret and should not have made that comment. I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company,” Dimon said in a statement in the United States.

He further went on to add that it was ‘never right’ to joke about any group of people. He, in his statement, said that no country or its leadership or society must be made fun of. He had also taken a jab at the government directly by saying that he couldn’t say that joke in China and said that they could be hearing it all anyway. Dimon had travelled to Hong Kong last week as part of a tour of JPMorgan's operation in Asia. This was the multi-billion-dollar bank chief’s first trip to Hong Kong since the pandemic.

Dimon’s backtrack and apology came soon after the joke stirred a controversy. Currently, several large US banks have operations in China, and the Xi Jinping led Chinese government decides on the functioning systems of their operations. Meanwhile, a JPMorgan spokeswoman also said that the bank regretted the comment and remains committed to doing business in China.

Elon Musk threatens JP Morgan with ‘1 star review on Yelp’

In an unrelated event, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has now threatened America's biggest bank JPMorgan Chase with ‘a one-star review on Yelp’ unless it withdraws a USD 162 million lawsuit against him. The bank had filed a lawsuit accusing him of violating their agreements with his 'erratic and provocative' tweets.

In August 2018, Musk tweeted that he had enough funding to take his company Tesla private, referencing USD '420', which is often used as slang for marijuana. The tweet skyrocketed Tesla's share price and Musk was fined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in October 2018. He was ordered to pay $20 million, and Tesla was ordered to pay the same. Last week, JP Morgan Chase sued Tesla for ‘flagrantly’ breaching a 2014 contract, relating to the warrants that the EV maker sold to the bank. Warrants give the holder the right to buy a company’s stock at a set strike price and date.

In a quirky response to the lawsuit, Musk retorted, ‘If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one-star review on Yelp. This is my final warning!’ Yelp's website publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses in the US. Musk said that he gave a “serious” response since JPMorgan’s allegations were equally “serious.” On Sunday night the South African-born billionaire tweeted, ‘I aspire to comedy’, continuing on his viral tweets run.

Image: AP