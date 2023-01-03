'Keep Out, This Is Our Territory': NASA Chief Warns China Could Claim Parts Of The Moon

In a renewed warning about China's intention of a potential moon takeover that he labelled as a "fact," NASA's chief administrator Bill Nelson on Monday said that Beijing is slated to set up permanent bases on the lunar surface in order to claim a portion of its territory. The US is in a new space race with China, Nelson maintained, adding that the geopolitical tensions and rivalry on Earth have now moved to the lunar celestial body. “It is a fact, we’re in a space race,” Nelson told Politico on Jan 2 in an interview.

"It is true that we better watch out that they don’t get to a place on the Moon under the guise of scientific research. And it is not beyond the realm of possibility that they say, ‘Keep out, we’re here, this is our territory,'" NASA Administrator Bill Nelson asserted, expressing concerns about China's lunar missions.

Nelson cautioned, that Beijing's interest in space, in particular, would in some way be to claim ownership over the Moon and stop other countries from exploring it or conducting missions where its space stations are located. He echoed the concerns of the International Space Station (ISS) commander Terry Virts who also warned the world about Beijing's “potential mischief” on the moon trying to make it a part of China. In its detailed 196-page report, the US Department of Defense (DoD) underscored China's relentless attempts to embolden its space programme, and its aim of landing Chinese spacecraft on the far side of the Moon, a region where no human or NASA robot has ventured before.

The 79-year-old had earlier told the newspaper Bild that by 2035, China will complete the construction of its own Moon station, and will launch several moon programmes to allegedly fulfill its agenda of "hijacking the Moon." Beijing has managed to grow plants out of the rapeseed and potato seeds and the rare cotton seeds were the first to sprout on the moon.

Beijing’s goal is to become "a broad-based, fully capable space power. Its rapidly growing space program – second only to the United States in the number of operational satellites – is a source of national pride and part of Chairman Xi Jinping’s ‘China Dream’ to establish a powerful and prosperous China,” the US DoD warned. It furthermore cautioned that China may be developing sophisticated space-based capabilities, such as satellite inspection and repair to compete well ahead of other countries in the moon race. These space capabilities are more of a "weapon," the DoD warned.

China, first country to land spacecraft on the far side of the Moon

In 2019, China became the first country in the world to officially land a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon. Chang'e 4 lander carrying the Yutu 2 rover touched down in Von Kármán Crater on Jan. 2, 2019, in a historic mission. Setting a new longevity record, the lander and rover ran for more than 1,000 Earth days until Sept. 28 exploring a total of 2,754 feet (839.37 meters) of lunar ground on the far side, capturing stunning images and panoramas. Previously, Soviet Union's robotic Lunokhod 1 rover had set a record of working 321 days on the lunar surface.

China's Yutu 2 rover, as seen by the Chang'e 4 lander, on the far side of the moon. Credit: CNSA

In 2009, Zhang Kejian, the administrator of China National Space Administration (CNSA), and Rogozin, the General Manager of State Space Corporation “Roscosmos” (ROSCOSMOS), also signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the Construction of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) on the moon. The Russia-China ILRS, defined as the comprehensive scientific experiment base by ROSCOSMOS, would boast a capability of long-term autonomous operation on the lunar surface and/or on the lunar orbit. It will carry out multi-disciplinary and multi-objective scientific research activities such as lunar exploration and utilization, lunar-based observation, basic scientific experiments, and technical verification.

Agreement between China National Space Administration (the People’s Republic of China) and State Space Corporation “Roscosmos." Credit: csna.gov

As the spat between the US and the Chinese government escalated over moon ambitions, China denounced US' claims as a “lie”. In its response to NASA's Nelson, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington berated the US for trying to assert its hegemony on the moon. “Some US officials have spoken irresponsibly to misrepresent the normal and legitimate space endeavours of China. China always advocates the peaceful use of outer space, opposes the weaponization of and arms race in outer space, and works actively toward building a community with a shared future for mankind in the space domain," the statement read.