Lander And Rover Of China's Lunar Probe Switched To Dormant Mode, Says Report

The lander and the rover of China’s Chang’e-4 lunar probe has been switched to a dormant mode for the lunar night. According to a media report, this has been done due to the lack of solar power. “The Chang'e-4 probe, which was switched to dormant mode during the lunar night due to the lack of solar power, had been on the far side of the moon for 778 Earth days as of Saturday, and the rover has travelled 652.62 meters. A lunar day and night each equal 14 days on Earth”, read the report.

According to the Lunar Exploration, the lander and the rover Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2), were switched to dormant mode on Friday, February 19. As per the report, the rover is in a good condition. Also, all scientific payloads are working normally.

All that you need to know

Earlier in December, China’s Chang’e-4 rover created history when it successfully landed on the near side of the moon. The Chinese Lunar Exploration Programme's robotic mission aimed at bringing back moon samples to Earth for the first time since the 1970s. The Chang’e 5 probe is the latest experiment by the Chinese space programme that sent its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, has a spacecraft en route to Mars, and aims eventually to land a human on the moon. The lander was launched on November 23 at 20:30 UTC from the tropical southern island of Hainan. It is expected to return to Earth around December 16–17.

China's Chang'e 5 flight is its third successful lunar landing after its predecessor, Chang'e 4, became the first probe to land on the moon's little-explored far side last year. The latest flight includes collaboration with the European Space Agency, which is helping to monitor the mission. Meanwhile, the Chinese space programme has proceeded more cautiously than the United States and Soviet space race of the 1960s, which was marked by fatalities and launch failures. China became the third country to send an astronaut into orbit on its own in 2003 after the Soviet Union and the United States and also launched a crewed space station.

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage/Pixabay)