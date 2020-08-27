Buildings Lit Up In China's Shenzhen To Mark 40th Anniversary Of Special Economic Zone

Several high-rise buildings in China’s Shenzhen staged a light show on the evening of August 24 to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.

The light show was performed using 826 drones combined with city lights in Shenzhen, located in south China's Guangdong Province. Adjacent to Hong Kong, the Shenzhen SEZ was set up in August 1980. Over a period of 40 years, the city has been transformed from a small fishing village into a metropolis.

Shenzhen was one of the first four SEZs to implement China’s opening-up policy. The other zones are also coastal cities located in southern China - Zhuhai near Macau, Shantou and Xiamen.

A light show performed with 826 drones combined with city lights started at 08:26 p.m. local time on Aug. 26 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ).https://t.co/z7vY2Eo0wZ pic.twitter.com/To3Z8Cnt4Z — China.org.cn (@chinaorgcn) August 27, 2020

Images from the light show in Shenzhen

'40th Anniversary of the Establishment of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone’ inscribed on high-rise buildings.

‘40 Shenzhen’ was displayed on the structures.

(Image credits: Handout)