LIVE UPDATES: Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Beijing For 3 Day Visit

The "Hundred Years of Humiliation" is a term that refers to a period of time in Chinese history from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th century. This period of Chinese history is marked by China's decline and humiliation at the hands of foreign powers, especially Western powers. The term "Hundred Years of Humiliation" was first used by Chinese nationalists in the early 20th century to describe China's experience of foreign imperialism, and it has since become a central concept in Chinese historiography.

The term "Hundred Years of Humiliation" encompasses a number of different events and processes that contributed to China's decline. One of the most significant of these was the Opium Wars, which took place between 1839 and 1860. These wars were fought between China and Britain, and were precipitated by China's efforts to crack down on the British trade in opium. The British defeated China in these wars, and forced the Chinese government to sign a series of unequal treaties that ceded Hong Kong to Britain, opened up several Chinese ports to British trade, and granted British citizens extraterritoriality in China.

The Opium Wars were followed by a series of other conflicts and incidents that further weakened China's position in the world. These included the Second Opium War, fought between China and Britain and France in 1856-60; the Boxer Rebellion, an anti-foreigner movement in China in 1899-1901 that was brutally suppressed by foreign powers; and the Sino-Japanese War of 1894-95, in which Japan defeated China and gained control of Taiwan and other territories.

In addition to these military conflicts, China also faced economic and political pressures from foreign powers. Foreign powers, especially Britain, forced China to open up its markets to foreign trade and investment, which led to the influx of foreign goods and capital into China. This had both positive and negative effects on China's economy: on the one hand, it led to the development of modern industries and infrastructure in China; on the other hand, it undermined traditional Chinese industries and led to economic dependency on foreign powers.

China's political system was also undermined by foreign pressures. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, China was ruled by a weak and corrupt Qing dynasty. The Qing dynasty was unable to resist foreign pressures, and its rule was further weakened by internal rebellions and uprisings. This led to the overthrow of the Qing dynasty in 1911, and the establishment of the Republic of China.

However, the Republic of China was also unable to resist foreign pressures, and was plagued by political instability, corruption, and economic crises. During World War II, China was invaded and occupied by Japan, which committed numerous atrocities against Chinese civilians. After the war, China was plunged into a civil war between the Nationalist government and the Communist Party, which eventually led to the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

The concept of the "Hundred Years of Humiliation" has had a profound impact on Chinese nationalism and identity. It has been used by Chinese leaders to justify their efforts to strengthen China's position in the world, and to resist foreign pressures. It has also been used to promote a sense of national unity and pride among the Chinese people, and to highlight the injustices and humiliations that China has suffered at the hands of foreign powers.