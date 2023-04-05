LIVE UPDATES: Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Beijing For 3 Day Visit

Quick links:
Image: AP
It is 11:30 PM in China right now and Macron's 1st day in Beijing has come to an end. On Thursday, he is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Macron will also attend a state dinner on Thursday.
During his 1st day in China, speaking about China's peace plan for Ukraine, Macron said that “Do we agree with everything in [China’s plan]? No. However it shows … a will to play a responsible role and try to build a pathway to peace". "“China, with its close relationship with Russia, which has been reaffirmed in recent days, can play a major role,” he added, as per a report from Politico.
The speech von der Leyen delivered in Brussels, on March 30th, has irked many in China. Moreover, it has complicated Macron's trip to China. Macron wanted to project the image of an united Europe. Ursula von der Leyen's speech reveals that EU does not have a coherent view on China.
If President Xi Jinping agrees to some concessions on Ukraine during President Macron's visit, it could embolden Europeans who favor economic re-engagement with China and worry about getting too close to the United States, especially if former President Donald Trump is reelected in 2024. While it would not reverse the trend towards a tougher stance on China in Europe, it could limit the speed and scope of the change.
However, if Macron fails to secure any concessions on Ukraine, it may weaken the case for closer economic ties with China and lead to criticism, similar to what he faced after his failed efforts to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from going to war. According to Noah Barkin of Rhodium Group, a research firm, President Xi will likely exploit any signals from Macron about a willingness to re-engage economically with China, raising the question of whether Macron will be offering something without getting anything in return.
Macron will accompany Xi Jinping on a trip to Southern China, where Xi Jinping's father pioneered market reforms.
"We have decided since the beginning of the conflict to help the victim, and we have also made it very clear that anyone helping the aggressor would be an accomplice in breach of international law," Macron said, after arriving in Beijing. "China’s interest isn’t to have a lasting war," he added.
His statements should be seen in the cotext of US' disclosure at the Munich Security Conference that Beijing was considering providing lethal aid to Russia, to boost its war effort. Blinken has threatened China with sanctions if it decides to arm Russia. Few weeks ago, a report from Politico claimed that contrary to the US State Department's official stance, which is that Beijing hasn't as of now supplied lethal aid to Russia, Beijing has in fact sent lethal aid to Russia.
This is the French President's first trip to China in four years. The expectation is that the trip will be dominated by the Russia-Ukraine war. After landing in Beijing, Macron said that anyone who supports Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war is an accomplice. It isn't clear how this statement will go down in Beijing.
However, there is the possibility of some convergence. Reports indicate that China isn't happy with Russia's decision to deploy tactical nukes in Belarus. This is a sentiment that France and much of Europe shares.
The French President had a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, before heading to Beijing. In the call they discussed Macron's visit to China and the Russia-Ukraine war. The phone conversation reflected the "common will of France and the United States to engage the Chinese to accelerate with us the end of the war in Ukraine and build a lasting peace" as per a statement from Macron's office.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, greeted on the tarmac by Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and a military honor guard. Macron's visit will include talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other high-level officials, as well as a state dinner on Thursday evening.
On Friday, Macron will travel to Guangzhou in southern China, where he is scheduled to meet with local students and business leaders. He will be accompanied by a delegation of top French politicians and celebrities, including renowned composer Jean-Michel Jarre.
The timing of Macron's visit is significant, as it coincides with a meeting between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday. The issue of Taiwan's relationship with China remains a contentious issue, and Macron's visit is likely to be closely watched for any potential implications on the ongoing diplomatic tensions in the region.
The Croisements Festival is a major cultural event that celebrates French and Chinese artistic collaborations. It was launched in 2006 by the French Embassy in China and is now the largest festival of its kind in the world. The festival takes place annually across multiple cities in China, featuring a wide range of cultural activities, including music, theater, dance, film, literature, and visual arts.
The festival aims to promote cultural exchange and understanding between France and China by showcasing the best of each country's art and artists. The event is organized in collaboration with a diverse range of cultural institutions, including museums, theaters, galleries, and performance spaces. Each year, the festival attracts thousands of visitors and participants from both countries, making it an important platform for cross-cultural dialogue and artistic exchange.
Right now, Macron is innaugrating the Croisements Festival in Beijing.
During the 20th century, the relationship between France and China was shaped by geopolitical events such as the Cold War and the rise of communism in China. In 1964, France became the first Western country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, which was then led by Mao Zedong. However, relations between the two countries were strained during the Cultural Revolution, a period of political turmoil and violence in China from 1966 to 1976.
Since the 1980s, France and China have enjoyed a more stable relationship, with increased economic and cultural exchanges. However now, France has to walk the tightrope of maintaining its relations with the US, whilst ensuring it does not adopt an antagonistic approach to China, as Paris, like Beijing, wants a multipolar world.
Macron has claimed that anyone who is supporting Russia in the Russia Ukraine war is an accomplice, as per a report from the Guardian. "We have decided since the beginning of the conflict to help the victim, and we have also made it very clear that anyone helping the aggressor would be an accomplice in breach of international law," he said.
Relationship between France and China have not always been peaceful. In the late 19th century, France, along with other Western powers, became embroiled in the Boxer Rebellion, a violent anti-foreign and anti-Christian movement in China. France sent troops to China to help suppress the rebellion, which resulted in the deaths of many Chinese civilians.
Contemporary diplomatic relations between France and China have deep roots that date back centuries. The first contacts between the two countries can be traced back to the 17th century when French Jesuit missionaries arrived in China to spread Christianity. These missionaries played a crucial role in introducing Chinese culture to the Western world, including arts, science, and philosophy.
The 18th century witnessed a shift in the relationship between the two countries. France, under the rule of Louis XV, was seeking to expand its trading networks. The French East India Company, which was established in 1664, began to trade with China, importing silk, tea, and porcelain. French traders, who were based in Canton, became increasingly influential, and their commercial activities created a strong bond between France and China.
In 1844, the Treaty of Huangpu was signed between France and China, which marked the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This treaty granted French traders the same privileges as those enjoyed by British traders in China, including extraterritoriality, which meant that French citizens would be tried under French law rather than Chinese law.
In 1858, the Treaty of Tientsin was signed, which gave France and other Western powers access to more Chinese ports and allowed them to establish diplomatic missions in China.
Macron has said that China can play a major role in the Russia-Ukraine war because of its close relationship with Beijing. Macron said that maintaning a line of communication with Beijing was crucial as Moscow can't be allowed to have an exclusive line of communication with Beijing.
"We hear increasingly loud voices expressing a strong concern about the future of relations between the west and China that in some form lead to the conclusion that there is an inescapable spiral of mounting tensions," he said, as per a report from the Guardian.
In the speech, von der Leyen said that Beijing has become "repressive" at home and "assertive" abroad. She argued that Euopre need to adopt a "bolder" aprroach. “We have to recognise that the world and China have changed in the last three years – and we need to reassess CAI in light of our wider China strategy,” she said, as per a report from France 24.
CAI refers to Comprehensive Agreement on Investment. China's ambassador to the EU criticised her speech by saying “whoever wrote that speech for President von der Leyen does not really understand China or deliberately distorted Chinese positions".
On 30th March, von der Leyen made a scathing speech on China. The speech was delivered in Brussels. It was her firsrt complete address on EU's relations with Beijing.
A number of European leaders have visited China since Beijing lifted Covid restrictions back in December 2022. First it was German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, follwed by European Council President Charles Michel. Next it was Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
Now it is Emmanuel Macron and von der Leyen.
The "Hundred Years of Humiliation" is a term that refers to a period of time in Chinese history from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th century. This period of Chinese history is marked by China's decline and humiliation at the hands of foreign powers, especially Western powers. The term "Hundred Years of Humiliation" was first used by Chinese nationalists in the early 20th century to describe China's experience of foreign imperialism, and it has since become a central concept in Chinese historiography.
The term "Hundred Years of Humiliation" encompasses a number of different events and processes that contributed to China's decline. One of the most significant of these was the Opium Wars, which took place between 1839 and 1860. These wars were fought between China and Britain, and were precipitated by China's efforts to crack down on the British trade in opium. The British defeated China in these wars, and forced the Chinese government to sign a series of unequal treaties that ceded Hong Kong to Britain, opened up several Chinese ports to British trade, and granted British citizens extraterritoriality in China.
The Opium Wars were followed by a series of other conflicts and incidents that further weakened China's position in the world. These included the Second Opium War, fought between China and Britain and France in 1856-60; the Boxer Rebellion, an anti-foreigner movement in China in 1899-1901 that was brutally suppressed by foreign powers; and the Sino-Japanese War of 1894-95, in which Japan defeated China and gained control of Taiwan and other territories.
In addition to these military conflicts, China also faced economic and political pressures from foreign powers. Foreign powers, especially Britain, forced China to open up its markets to foreign trade and investment, which led to the influx of foreign goods and capital into China. This had both positive and negative effects on China's economy: on the one hand, it led to the development of modern industries and infrastructure in China; on the other hand, it undermined traditional Chinese industries and led to economic dependency on foreign powers.
China's political system was also undermined by foreign pressures. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, China was ruled by a weak and corrupt Qing dynasty. The Qing dynasty was unable to resist foreign pressures, and its rule was further weakened by internal rebellions and uprisings. This led to the overthrow of the Qing dynasty in 1911, and the establishment of the Republic of China.
However, the Republic of China was also unable to resist foreign pressures, and was plagued by political instability, corruption, and economic crises. During World War II, China was invaded and occupied by Japan, which committed numerous atrocities against Chinese civilians. After the war, China was plunged into a civil war between the Nationalist government and the Communist Party, which eventually led to the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949.
The concept of the "Hundred Years of Humiliation" has had a profound impact on Chinese nationalism and identity. It has been used by Chinese leaders to justify their efforts to strengthen China's position in the world, and to resist foreign pressures. It has also been used to promote a sense of national unity and pride among the Chinese people, and to highlight the injustices and humiliations that China has suffered at the hands of foreign powers.
World leaders who travel to China, often have to engage in a tightrope walk. Should they speak about human right or avoid it? The issue is - when they do, people in China perceive it is hypocritical. Why? Well, everyone in China remembers the 100 years of humiliation, which is a period of rampant human rights violation.
Western leaders talking about human rights seems sanctimonious to most people in China. Be that as it may, many organisation in Europe want Macron to raise these thorny issues.
International Federation for Human Rights, International Campaign for Tibet and the Human Rights League have said that Macron must raise human rights during his talks with Xi Jinping. French President should "strongly denounce privately but also publicly the repression against Chinese activists and human rights advocates, Hong Kong’s people, Uyghurs and Tibetans,” said Patrick Baudouin in a statement. Baudouin is the President of France’s Human Rights League.
Macron is being accompanied by more than 50 CEOs of different companies. CEOs belong to companies such as European plane-maker Airbus, rail transport manufacturer Alstom and French energy giant EDF.
Negotiations are currently underway over purchase of Airbus aircrafts, accoding to a report from AP.
The primary reason Macron has asked Ursula to accompany him is because he wants to show a united front. United Europe in other words. Those who follow EU politics, will be familiar with the endless amount of bickering in Brussels.
Macron intends to present a different image to rest of the world.
Few days ago, von der Leyen said that EU must be willing to develop "measures to protect trade and investment " to enusre China is unable to exploit the system.
On Monday, Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for Internal Market, whilst speaking with French news broadcaster FranceInfo said that China is EU's commerical rival and partner.
During his meeting with Xi Jinping, Macron will warn Xi against sending weapons to Russia. It isn't clear how useful this warning will be. According to a report from AP, "a top French official acknowledged that Paris isn’t expecting to see a major shift in that position".
Before flying to Beijing, Ursula von der Leyen met with Macron, to discuss the issues they'll bring up whilst meeting with Xi Jinping. As the story unfolds, Paris' and Brussels' goal will become clearer. They discussed their agenda during a working lunch at the French President's palace.
Well, one of the main things that is on agenda is obviously the Russia-Ukriane war. France thinks Xi Jinping has a significant amount of leverage on China. He will be attempting to persuade Xi Jinping in such a manner that Xi uses his leverage on Russia to bring the war to an end.
Will he succeed? Unlikely. Moscow's actions are rooted in its core national security interests and when nations, espeically great powers like Russia, seldom compromise on their core national security interests. Leverage Xi has will probably not be enough to make Moscow alter its path.
French President Emmanuel Macron is currently addressing the French community in Beijing.
French President Emmanuel Macron and EU commision chief Usrula von der Leyen have arrived in Beijing for a day visit.
The trip comes at a time when tension between China and US are quite high.