China's Mega Banks Hire Tens Of Thousands Of Fresh Graduates To Rescue Virus-hit Economy

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese megabanks have begun a major recruitment drive for fresh graduates. As per reports, four of the largest state banks in Chana and other state-owned firms are attempting to boost employment in the country despite reduced earnings for lenders and growing bad debt.

Campus recruitment drive begins early

As per reports, the banks have begun their campus recruitment drive in August instead of November. The Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. plans on hiring at least 18,000 graduates while China Construction Bank Corp. has revealed it plans to hire 16,000 more employees which is an increase from last year wherein, they hired around 13,000 new employees.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Beijing called on institutions to protect jobs and this recent hiring drive by Chinese banks is a result of that call. Despite having to deal with the fall in their own earning the banks seem to have assumed ‘social responsibility’. Beijing is heavily relying on Chinese banks to jump-start the economy, the banks have been instructed to forego their own profits and offer loans at lower interest rates to small and medium-sized businesses.

According to reports, more than 8 million fresh graduates will be entering the Chines job market this year and even with the hiring drive of the banks will be facing the bleakest job prospect in decades due to a decline in imports and exports caused by the coronavirus pandemic. China’s statistics bureau has revealed that unemployment for those between the ages of 20-24 is around 20 per cent as of June 2020.

China to continue supporting Hong Kong

After weeks of unrest following the imposition of the controversial national security law, China’s banking regulator has vowed its continued support for Hong Kong as a financial hub. In addition, Beijing has also pledged to open up the Chinese financial sector amid deepening discord with the United States.

The Chinese Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in a statement stated that China will offer essential services to residents and companies operating in the city and will also provide support to its financial institutions that are operating in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from ANI)

