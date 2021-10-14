Microsoft Will Shut Down LinkedIn In China; Plans To Replace It With InJobs App

According to recent updates from Microsoft, it is confirmed that the company is going to shut down the local version of LinkedIn in China. As per the recent reports from The Wall Street Journal, this announcement comes after the increasing claims from journalists that they have got the notification informing that their profiles have been blocked on the service in China.

The localized version of LinkedIn was the only source for Chinese professionals to connect with the global LinkedIn servers. The makers had confirmed that they are going to launch a new application called InJobs which will be more focused on helping individuals search for jobs. This announcement from the American business and employment-oriented service providers had left many people wondering, ‘why is Microsoft shutting LinkedIn in China?’ to help out these users, here is all the information available on the internet about Microsoft shutting LinkedIn in China. Read more

Why is Microsoft shutting LinkedIn in China?

LinkedIn’s senior vice-president, Mohak Shroff recently released a blog post on the application’s website to explain why exactly has Microsoft decided to replace the app with InJobs. His post confirmed that LinkedIn was facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China. So they decided to discontinue the current localized version of LinkedIn.

Even after finding success in helping Chinese members find jobs, the app has not found that same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed. Thus they are not going to add LinkedIn's career-networking features like a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles in their upcoming InJobs application. Apart from this, the blog post also had more details about what the company is planning to do in China. Here is an official statement from the blog post on LinkedIn’s website.

The post read, “Our new strategy for China is to put our focus on helping China-based professionals find jobs in China and Chinese companies find quality candidates. Later this year, we will launch InJobs, a new, standalone jobs application for China. InJobs will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles. We will also continue to work with Chinese businesses to help them create economic opportunities. This decision aligns with our commitment to creating economic opportunities for every member of the global workforce. ”

(Image: Unsplash)