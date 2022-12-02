Miffed China Calls UK Lawmakers' Taiwan Visit 'gross Interference' In Its Internal Affairs

After British lawmakers paid visit to Taiwan on Thursday, China accused the UK of interfering in its internal affairs. According to a report published on aa.com.tr, an official for the Chinese Embassy in the UK stated that this visit is "gross interference" in the internal affairs of China. He further stated that "in disregard of China’s firm opposition, the relevant UK MPs went ahead with their visit to the Taiwan region of China."

The high-profile delegation was led by ruling Conservative Party MP Alicia Kearns on Tuesday, and it is believed that British lawmakers will stay in Taiwan for five days. They have also scheduled meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government figures of the self-governing island.

China condemns UK delegation visit to Taiwan

The visit of British politicians to the disputed island was also strongly condemned by the Chinese Embassy in London. The Chinese official in London stated that this visit is a "flagrant violation of the one-China principle and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs, and it sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for Taiwan independence."

It said Taiwan is "an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair." The embassy further noted, "The one-China principle is a recognised basic norm of international relations and a universal consensus of the international community. It is also the political basis for the establishment and development of diplomatic relations between China and the UK."

The British delegation included parliamentarians from different parties, including the Conservative Party's Royston Smith, the Labour Party's Liam Byrne, the Scottish National Party's Stewart Malcolm McDonald, and independent MP Neil Coyle, as well as two aides. Moreover, the relationship between Beijing and London is also undergoing apparent strain after a scheduled meeting between President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was cancelled last month on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Earlier this week, Sunak, in his debut foreign policy statement, said the "golden era of UK-China relations was over." He said China poses a "systemic challenge to our values and interests," which is "growing more acute." Chinese officials, however, have warned that the visit of UK lawmakers will be met with forceful responses from the Chinese side, as this visit is purely seen as "a move against China's interests."

"Moves by the UK side that undermine China’s interests will be met with forceful responses from the Chinese side," the spokesperson added.

Image: AP