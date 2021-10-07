Migrant Worker In China Allegedly Murdered For Seeking Wages; Thousands Of Workers Protest

On Thursday, thousands of migrant workers in China allegedly gathered in front of the Haining municipal government office to demonstrate against the murder of a co-worker. A Chinese Twitter account uploaded videos of migrant workers protesting in Zhejiang's Haining city as well as in Sichuan's Fushun County, reported news agency ANI citing reliable sources. The protest arose in response to the murder of Wang Qi, a migrant worker.

According to the report, Wang Qi was owed 18,000 yuan by a factory in Haining, and when he went to ask for his wages, he was tortured and set on fire. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, October 6.

Meanwhile, WeChat, a Chinese social media platform, uploaded a screenshot from the same Twitter account, claiming that Fushun County migrant workers had donated money for the treatment of the deceased. The demonstrators who assembled in front of the Haining municipal government building requested a reasonable explanation from the authorities, according to the sources, who added that a high number of police officers were deployed in the area. It should be mentioned here that migrants are allowed to take up only temporary jobs in cities under the "Hokou" system.

China tightens restrictions on migration

Earlier on Tuesday, October 5, a Canada-based think tank, citing a report, had claimed that the social unrest could emerge among China's rural population as a result of the Chinese government's harsh rules making it practically hard for rural migrants to obtain licences to relocate to megacities. In an attempt to manage migration, China has implemented the infamous "Hukou" system which is used to limit where a person is permitted to live. Under this system, it's mandatory for a person to obtain a permit in order to shift from a rural to an urban area.

According to the International Forum For Rights And Society (IFFRAS), the Hukou system is designed to maintain the professional and highly developed image of big cities, and obtaining a permit is exceedingly difficult. The Chinese government does not want people to clutter up cities, forcing rural migrants to live in slums due to their terrible economic status, reported IFFRAS. It should be mentioned here that China's Hukou system was implemented as a modern method of population registration. Currently, the Hukou has three key responsibilities: controlling internal migration, managing social protection, and maintaining social stability.

Image: AP